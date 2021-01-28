Ultimate DeFi Program

The Lucky Club is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) initiative at the forefront of innovation in Fintech using blockchain and other proprietary protocols to allow people to not only use services like brokerage, banking and investing but to also participate directly in earning money in a way previously only available to Financial Institutions.

As we build out the environment we need real world members to help us recognize and resolve issues in the technology and the processes, so for a limited number of people and a maximum value of $30m USD we are going to run everything commission free, return all profits to the Beta investors and allow those with investments of $30,000 or more to maintain a revenue stream not only from their referrals but from the complete downline that is created from those referrals.

The Lucky Club offers many benefits to members aside from their ability to gain a strong APR, it also allows them if they wish, to trade markets including Crypto, to maintain a fixed investment and earn interest, to participate in AirDrops of Crypto Currency and Stocks as well as the ability to make transfers to others internationally (Minimum Balance $30,000) all from a single platform.

As the application develops we intend to add a great many more commoditized products, this would give people the ability to list anything for trading provided it is verifiable, legal, and can be monitored by our compliance staff, race horses, Air Time on Private Jets, Hotel Rooms and Corporations are just some of the things that will be available over the next 12 months.

This would create an Amazon of Tradable Items that have been thoroughly vetted and approved by our compliance team, every listing and every trade directly benefits members as they are participating in that revenue stream. How the Investment Works There are various minimum levels for a person or corporation to become involved. The amount invested, $100 to $500,000 goes in to your account and is available for trading, investing or purchases within the environment. There is no lock up period on that investment, should you choose to take advantage of the Crypto farming then there are choices as to how long you will be invested for in advance.

Referral Income By using your referral link you can build an income and a residual income on investors brought onboard, for those in the Beta testing they will receive that benefit plus a residual income from everyone in that downline for 12months, for those investing over $30,000 in the Beta program that timeframe will be extended to a permanent residual income.

The Lucky Club is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) initiative at the forefront of innovation in the Fintech realm the combines revolutionary blockchain technology with other proprietary protocols to allow investors and players to utilize traditional services such as brokerage, banking and investing but to also participate directly in generating a return on their money or staked assets in a way that was previously only available to Financial Institutions.

As we build out the Ecosystem within the Lucky Club platform we require the interactivity of real world participants to assist us with enhancing the overall User Experience and to provide us with effective real-time live feedback, helping us to resolve any issues within the platform as the may arise and fulfil an organic market-place presence.

The technology itself is evergreen and will remain in a constant lifecycle of optimization and development for the betterment of the stakeholders and members alike. Having identified an opportunity in the space, we have decided to launch a 1 off initiative for a limited number of people to a maximum value of $30m USD that all transactions within the network will be exempt of charges or fees and that there will be an ongoing release of added extras built in to incentivize member interaction and engagement within the community, as well as a return of all profits to the Beta investors and allow those with investments of $30,000 or more to maintain a revenue stream not only from their referrals but from the complete downline that is created from those referrals.

The Lucky Club offers many benefits to members aside from their ability to gain a strong APR, it also allows them if they wish, to trade and participate in the global financial markets including Crypto while maintaining assets held in find income generating products that earn interest, participate in AirDrops of other Crypto Currencies & Tokens and Stocks as well as providing to Lucky Club members the option to perform international transfers, all in a simple and intuitive way from the same platform.

As the ecosystem grows and the app becomes more sophisticated in its array of functionalities and its layers of interoperability, we will run out with a host of asset backed tangible investment products that will create a unique vehicle for tokenomic securitization that permits all types of resources, goods and services to be listed, traded or exchanged. Essentially, we offer the ability to list anything for trading that can be commercially exchanged, provided it is verifiable, legal, and can be monitored by our compliance staff.

This is not limited to financial products alone, we are currently working with the likes of Race Horses, Air Time or fractional ownership of Private Jets, Hotel Rooms and Corporations to name a few, these are just some of the things that will be available over the next 12 months.

This will create a customizable Amazon-like marketplace of tradeable items, goods and services that have been thoroughly vetted and approved by our compliance team.

All members of the Ecosystem and intrinsically connected, mutually benefitting the members directly throughout the interactivity within the platform and increasing the revenue stream.

How the Investment Works: We have suitable profiles for all types’ stakeholders, whether you’re a private Investor or a Corporation, we have a tailored solution for your requirements.

The process is simple, the invested amount, be it $100 or 500,000, will be placed credited directly into your account the moment that it is available for trading and then it is deployed and allocated to investments or purchases with the environment.

Investments are liquid, there is no minimum lock up period, though it is recommended to structure a timeline within any given Staked or Farmed strategic Crypto play that you choose, so that you may create the most beneficial APR available within a flexible host of options to invest into.

Additional Referral Income. By applying your referral link you can build an additional income and a residual income on investors that are brought onboard via your personalized credentials.

For those who are integrated into the Beta testing phase, they will receive this benefit plus a residual income from everyone in that downline for the following 12months. As for those who are investing over $30,000 in the Beta program, that timeframe will be extended to a permanent residual income in favor of the member.

Let’s Get Started, Are you feeling Lucky?