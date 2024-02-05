Sunday, February 4, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home 2024 Donald Trump’s Deliberations on Choosing a Running Mate
2024AmericaEconomyFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularMust ReadOpinionPresident TrumpShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan

Donald Trump’s Deliberations on Choosing a Running Mate

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Former US President Donald Trump, currently the leading Republican contender for the 2024 election, is facing the critical decision of selecting a potential running mate. Trump, holding a substantial lead in recent polls, emphasized the need for a vice president capable of assuming the presidency in case of an emergency. As the Republican field narrows, questions linger about Trump’s criteria for choosing a running mate if he secures the GOP nomination.

Trump, 77, shared his perspective on the matter during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “Always it’s gotta be who is going to be a good president,” Trump remarked, underlining the importance of preparedness for unforeseen circumstances. While he stated that the selection process will take some time, Trump mentioned individuals who have caught his attention.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was among the potential contenders Trump highlighted. Although praising Scott, Trump expressed reservations about his low-key demeanor. Additionally, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has captured Trump’s interest, despite her earlier statement that she would not run against him.

Recent reports speculating about Trump’s outreach to former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a running mate were denied by both parties. Trump dismissed the claims during his Fox News appearance, categorically stating that such discussions “never happened.”

Notably, Trump’s previous vice president, Mike Pence, severed ties with the former president after the January 2021 Capitol riots. Pence’s refusal to comply with Trump’s demands during the electoral certification process marked the end of their political alliance. As Trump navigates the complex decision-making process, the choice of a running mate is poised to be a pivotal aspect of his potential 2024 presidential campaign.

The official role of the Vice President of the United States is outlined in the U.S. Constitution. The primary responsibilities and roles of the Vice President include:

  1. Presiding Over the Senate: The Vice President serves as the President of the Senate. However, they only vote in the event of a tie, and their main role is to preside over the Senate sessions. In practice, this duty is often delegated to the President pro tempore, a senior senator.
  2. Ceremonial Duties: The Vice President participates in various ceremonial functions, both domestically and internationally, representing the United States. This includes attending state funerals, official ceremonies, and events.
  3. Succession to the Presidency: One of the most crucial roles of the Vice President is to be ready to assume the presidency in case of the President’s death, resignation, or incapacity. The 25th Amendment provides a process for the Vice President to assume the role of Acting President in certain situations.
  4. Advisory Role: The Vice President may advise the President on various matters, but the extent of this influence can vary depending on the relationship between the President and Vice President.
  5. Public Advocacy: The Vice President may engage in public advocacy on specific issues or policy initiatives, often reflecting the priorities of the administration.

It’s important to note that the influence and involvement of a Vice President in various aspects of governance can vary based on the administration, the working relationship with the President, and the specific skills and preferences of the Vice President.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

China’s Financial Sector and Commitment to Real Economy

Lent Everything You Need to Know

Clean up at Tencent 0700.HK $TCEHY

US on Brink of War with Iran

Lewis Hamilton Moves to Ferrari $RACE

Groundhog Day 2024, Everything You Need to Know

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Donald Trump’s Deliberations on Choosing a Running Mate
China’s Financial Sector and Commitment to Real Economy
Lent Everything You Need to Know

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.