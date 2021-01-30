#Dogs #Walking #pet

Dogs, like people can get bored with the same daily routine and appreciate it when we change things up a bit. There are different types of dog walks you can choose from to keep things interesting for both you and your furry companion.

One of the Key activities people do with canine family members is take walks, because they like them, and we know they benefit from them

Just as some dogs, for a variety of reasons, are difficult to walk, some people are less-than-ideal dog walkers

Common dog walking mistakes include not allowing your pet opportunities to sniff, ignoring him, multi-tasking during walks and choosing the wrong type of leash, harness or collar

Another mistake is not taking advantage of different types of dog walks to keep things interesting for both dog and walker.

Getting the Most Out of Walking with Your Dog

One of the most important gifts you can give your dog when you interact with him/her, including on walks, is your undivided attention. Put down the phone and other distractions and let your pet know via your focus how much he/she means to you.

These are the ways and kind of walks dogs like best, as follows:

1.Purposeful walks — These are typically short and have a specific goal, for example, walking your dog that poop spot.

2.Training walks — These walks can be about improving leash manners, learning basic or advanced obedience commands, ongoing socialization, or anything else you can think of that can be done on a leashed walk. Be sure to bring training treats on these outings.

Ongoing training throughout your dog’s life is a great way to keep his/her faculties sharp and boredom at bay. It is also a wonderful way to strengthen the bond between you and your pet.

3.Power walks — Power walks keep your dog’s frame strong, his weight in check, and help alleviate arthritis and other degenerative joint diseases. These walks can also be an essential method for ensuring your dog gets the exercise he/she needs, as long as you are consistent.

A healthy dog needs to exercise an absolute minimum of every 3 days a wk at an intensity that elevates the heart rate for 20 mins to maintain cardiovascular conditioning and muscle tone. If your dog is out of shape, start slow and build gradually to 20 mins per power walk.

4.Mentally stimulating walks — Most leashed dogs do not get to spend enough time sniffing and investigating as they would like, so allowing your pet some time to explore is good mental stimulation. These walks allow for stopping, sniffing, investigating, and pick up and send p-Mail, Dogs accumulate knowledge about the world through their noses.

5.Sniffaris — These are walks during which your dog takes the lead, you follow, and your dog gets to sniff whatever. Sniffaris are upgraded mentally stimulating walks, more or less, with your dog making all the navigational and investigational decisions.

6.Change-of-scenery walks — Instead of heading outside in the same direction take your dog a few blocks away or to a neighborhood park or nearby hiking trail for your walk. Both of you will find new things to see, smell, and experience.

7.Walks with friends — If your dog is comfortable around other dogs, consider meeting up with neighbors or friends with dogs for group walks. Everyone on 2 and 4 gets to socialize and exercise at the same time and dog parents can also be valuable resources for 1 another.

8.Different dog-walker walks — Everyone walks a dog a bit differently, so the more members of your household who walk your dog, the more variety she’ll enjoy. And since walks done right are bonding experiences, everyone in the family gets to spend 1 on 1 time with the dog.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!