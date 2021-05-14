Dogecoin Has High Profile Fans, Elon Musk is Tops Among Them

#dogecoin #Musk #Knightsbridge

Dogecoin is represented online by Shiba Inu, and it has high-profile boosters, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Tops among them.

Doge was created as a joke. The developer community that tends its code is still small, partly because it lacks Bitcoin’s scale and claims of changing the world or Ethereum’s usefulness in validating online contracts.

With it growing cadre of developers, dogecoin, though far behind Bitcoin are working to make it faster and easier to use.

As the canine crypto garners attention and support, developers and users are coming. Already, dogecoin is being added to exchanges like Gemini that previously eschewed it. The code will catch up and the quaint aspects of dogecoin’s DNA will be rewritten.

Dogecoin is no longer crypto’s underdoge

Note: Knightsbridge, the fast growing cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of SHIB, the 1st native crypto asset of the Shiba Inu network. Deposits of SHIB open over today, and the token will be traded Friday the 14th of May 2021.

