BoJ to “Boldly” Buy ETFs

By Paul Ebeling

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday the central bank is ready to buy ETFs (exchange-traded funds) “boldly” as necessary.

The BoJ has held off from buying ETFs this month even as Japanese share prices declined.

Mr. Kuroda said the BoJ’s purchases are not intended to prop up stock prices at a certain level, but were operational decisions based on timely market moves.

“We don’t have any automatic, set rule in buying ETFs, such as doing so when stock prices fall by a certain amount in several days,” Mr. Kuroda told Parliament.

