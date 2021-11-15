Died: From or With COVID

#COVID #died #death #CDC #AMA #vaccinated

“Before turning to your healthcare professional for accurate information, it’s important to note that the American Medical Association is strongly advising doctors to follow the company line. Thus, the power if misinformation“– Paul Ebeling

Inaccurate and high false positive rates from PCR tests likely contributed to the number of individuals who died “with” COVID-19.

PCR tests use something called “cycle thresholds” to look for positive cases. The higher the threshold, the greater the risk a healthy person is labeled as a COVID-19 “case.”

In reality, PCR testing is not a proper diagnostic tool. Yet, it has supported the promoted narrative that the US is suffering from a rising number of deaths.

A recent investigative piece by Full Measure revealed a serious death rate miscount in Colorado, including 2 people out of 5 who were not dead

Analysis of the number of people who died in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California found there was a 22% and roughly 25% overcount in the death rate

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield admitted financial policies may have artificially inflated hospitalization rates and death toll statistics

The CDC is now counting people who die within 14 days of their shot as an unvaccinated death, further skewing the death toll results and hiding deaths that result from the COVID shots.

New guidelines from the AMA are teaching doctors how to participate in misinformation campaigns using “language swaps” and approved social media posts to ensure the public does not look closely at vaccine injuries.

Last words: World-renowned vaccine developer Geert Vanden Bossche MVD, PhD warns that the Covid injections destroy the body’s immune system, making the vaccinated vulnerable for every new variant of the disease.

Have a healthy, prosperous week, Keep the Faith!