No Time to Die has become the Top-grossing Hollywood movie of the VirusCasedemic era at the international box office after finishing Sunday with $558.2-M in ticket sales and besting the $549-M earned overseas by F9 .

Universal’s F9 , is also handling No Time Time Die internationally on behalf of MGM and EON Productions.

No Time to Die the 25th installment in the storied franchise and directed by Cary Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007.

Among other accomplishments, No Time To Die has surpassed Skyfalll ‘s lifetime gross in 18 markets and Spectre in another 22 markets, not adjusted for inflation.

In North America, the James Bond pic crossed the $150-M mark over the weekend to finish Sunday with a worldwide tally of $708.6-M

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage celebrated its own milestone over the weekend upon clearing $200-M in domestic ticket sales.

Venom 2 finished Sunday with a domestic total of $202.7-M and $441.5-M globally.

