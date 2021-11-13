F1: Ferrari team on qualifying in Sao Paulo Saturday

#Ferrari #F1 #GP #Brazil #grid #Saintz #Leclerc

“It was a good day for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) on the whole, although a tough 1 for Charles Leclerc personally. He ran wide in FP1, and repeated it in Q1 losing his lap time for good measure and winding up in P20″–Paul Ebeling

Under pressure, the Monegasque managed to deliver a time good enough to progress, but never looked quite on the pace of his team mate Saturday. Nonetheless, both Scuderia drivers start ahead of their McLaren rivals, with Carlos Sainz looking in impressive form.

Charles Leclerc, 7th, 1:08.960

“We’re going to do everything we can to maximise our potential for tomorrow’s Sprint, which will be the final one of this season.

“To start from sixth and seventh is a solid job from the team, and even though I had higher expectations for myself, what is most important for us is that we kept our direct competitors behind us today. Q3 was tricky. I did my first run on used tyres which was not ideal for getting into a rhythm, and on the second run we didn’t extract everything from the car.

“We still have some work to do and will push to bring home good results tomorrow and, even more importantly, on Sunday.”

Carlos Sainz, 6th, 1:08.826

“It was a positive qualifying today as I keep improving my driving style and the feeling with this car at all types of tracks and in all conditions. I am performing more consistently in qualifying and today was a good day.

“The only downside is that the AlphaTauri seems to have a bit more pace, so the aim for tomorrow is to try and beat Pierre Gasly and lead the chase to the teams ahead. A clean race tomorrow is key to have good chances on Sunday, so we’ll make sure we are in the best possible position to maximise the weekend.

“I want to thank the entire race team for staying up late and doing such a good job yesterday night to give us a competitive car today. On to tomorrow!“

Laurent Mekies, Racing Director

“Not a bad qualifying in terms of helping us achieve our goal in this final part of the season, namely to finish third in the constructors’ championship. Today it was important that we managed to get both our cars ahead of those of our closest title rivals. It would have been nice to have got ahead of Gasly in the AlphaTauri too, but we knew that on this track they would be very competitive, as was the case in Mexico.

“It’s always very close behind the two top teams and it takes very little to lose or gain several places. Today with Charles, we paid the price for not having two sets of new softs for Q3 while all the others did, as he had to use an additional set in Q1 and details like this can make the difference when the gaps are so small.

“Finally I’d like to congratulate the whole team for their work over the past two days. It was not easy condensing the job of setting up and preparation which usually takes two days into just 14 hours, but everyone did their bit in a well organised and determined way. It meant that today everything ran smoothly, just like a normal day.”

2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix on the Grid as follows:

Penalties

Lewis Hamilton – 5-place grid penalty for exceeding his maximum number of power unit parts

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, all Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Friday at 258.57, within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 266.67 in NY just shy of its all time high.

Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key resistance is at 266,22, the Key support is at 256.59. All of our Key technical indicators are all Very Bullish in here.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Friday, Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 186.31.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!