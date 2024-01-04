Thursday, January 4, 2024
Dear Washington: STFU – Keep Market Manipulation Out of Politics $SPY $QQQ

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
As the political theatrics unfold in Washington, it’s becoming glaringly evident that certain politicians are using their platforms not for the betterment of the nation, but as a tool to manipulate financial markets. The recent comments from House GOP lawmakers, led by Speaker Mike Johnson and Joe Biden’s Administration trying to attach something as serious as border security to a massive money giveaway on the brink of a potential government shutdown are not just concerning but should be deemed criminal if they intend to deliberately tank or rally the market for political gain.

In a perplexing series of comments, Johnson and his Republican colleagues hinted at a looming government shutdown, focusing their negotiations on making border issues a pivotal part of funding talks. While their intent to address immigration is clear, the lack of clarity on compromise pathways is deeply troubling, while the Biden Administration poses not only economic risks but also exposes blatant disregard for the welfare of the nation.

It’s no secret that markets thrive on stability and predictability. However, when politicians exploit their positions to send mixed signals, the ramifications can be catastrophic. The recent musings from lawmakers have only exacerbated concerns, with economic observers like Brian Gardner from Stifel suggesting a probable partial government shutdown. Such volatility can erode investor confidence, leading to significant financial repercussions.

Furthermore, the overt politicization of critical issues, such as funding for Homeland Security and foreign aid debates, further underscores the need for legislative responsibility. Instead of engaging in divisive rhetoric, lawmakers should prioritize bipartisan collaboration, ensuring the nation’s stability and economic prosperity.

While Democrats are printing money to giveaway at a breakneck pace, House Republicans like Beth Van Duyne and Andy Biggs advocate for stringent measures, including potential shutdowns, aa of their actions risk undermining America’s national security and economic growth. Such reckless posturing is not only detrimental but sets a dangerous precedent, allowing political agendas to overshadow the nation’s best interests.

The forthcoming weeks are critical, with looming deadlines for various government sectors. Yet, instead of fostering unity and cooperation, Washington remains embroiled in partisan battles, further jeopardizing the nation’s stability.

In conclusion, it’s high time for Washington to prioritize the nation’s welfare over political grandstanding. Deliberate attempts to manipulate markets for political gain should be unequivocally condemned and deemed criminal. As citizens, America must hold elected officials accountable, ensuring they uphold their duties with integrity and foresight, rather than perpetuating divisiveness and economic instability.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

