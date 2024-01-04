January Jitters or January Joyride? $SPY $QQQ

January – a fresh start, a clean slate, a new chapter. But for the US stock market, this blank page often comes with a dose of uncertainty. Historically, January’s performance has been a source of fascination and debate among investors, with conflicting trends making it a month of both potential peril and promise.
The Bearish Case:
- Seasonality: Some studies suggest a “January effect,” where lower trading volume and post-holiday profit-taking lead to a temporary dip in prices. In the past 20 years, the S&P 500 has indeed declined in January an average of 0.33%.
- Tax-loss selling: Investors may sell off losing stocks in December to offset capital gains taxes, potentially putting downward pressure on prices in January.
- Geopolitical and economic anxieties: January often marks the start of a new legislative session and budget negotiations, which can introduce political uncertainty and market volatility.
The Bullish Case:
- Santa Claus rally: The positive sentiment from the holiday season can sometimes spill over into January, pushing stocks higher. In the past 20 years, the S&P 500 has gained an average of 4.3% in December, and this momentum can occasionally extend into the new year.
- Fresh starts and positive expectations: For many investors, January represents a renewed sense of optimism and a chance to make a fresh start with their portfolios. This can lead to increased buying activity and market gains.
- Earnings season kicks off: January marks the beginning of earnings season for many companies, and strong earnings reports can provide a boost to stock prices.
Ultimately, January’s performance is far from predictable. While historical trends offer some insight, the market is influenced by a complex web of factors that can shift rapidly. Geopolitical events, economic data releases, and corporate news can all play a role in determining whether January becomes a month of cheer or despair for investors.
So, what should investors do?
- Don’t overreact: Focus on your long-term investment goals and avoid making impulsive decisions based on short-term fluctuations.
- Diversify your portfolio: This helps mitigate risk and ensure you’re not overly exposed to any one sector or stock.
- Do your research: Stay informed about economic and company-specific news that could impact your investments.
- Seek professional advice: If you’re unsure about how to navigate the market, consult with a qualified financial advisor.
Remember, January is just one month in a year of investing. While its historical performance provides a curious backdrop, it shouldn’t be the sole driver of your investment decisions. By keeping a cool head, staying informed, and maintaining a diversified portfolio, you can navigate the twists and turns of the market, regardless of what January brings.
Shayne Heffernan