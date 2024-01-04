Thursday, January 4, 2024
January Jitters or January Joyride? $SPY $QQQ

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
January – a fresh start, a clean slate, a new chapter. But for the US stock market, this blank page often comes with a dose of uncertainty. Historically, January’s performance has been a source of fascination and debate among investors, with conflicting trends making it a month of both potential peril and promise.

The Bearish Case:

  • Seasonality: Some studies suggest a “January effect,” where lower trading volume and post-holiday profit-taking lead to a temporary dip in prices. In the past 20 years, the S&P 500 has indeed declined in January an average of 0.33%.
  • Tax-loss selling: Investors may sell off losing stocks in December to offset capital gains taxes, potentially putting downward pressure on prices in January.
  • Geopolitical and economic anxieties: January often marks the start of a new legislative session and budget negotiations, which can introduce political uncertainty and market volatility.

The Bullish Case:

  • Santa Claus rally: The positive sentiment from the holiday season can sometimes spill over into January, pushing stocks higher. In the past 20 years, the S&P 500 has gained an average of 4.3% in December, and this momentum can occasionally extend into the new year.
  • Fresh starts and positive expectations: For many investors, January represents a renewed sense of optimism and a chance to make a fresh start with their portfolios. This can lead to increased buying activity and market gains.
  • Earnings season kicks off: January marks the beginning of earnings season for many companies, and strong earnings reports can provide a boost to stock prices.

Ultimately, January’s performance is far from predictable. While historical trends offer some insight, the market is influenced by a complex web of factors that can shift rapidly. Geopolitical events, economic data releases, and corporate news can all play a role in determining whether January becomes a month of cheer or despair for investors.

So, what should investors do?

  • Don’t overreact: Focus on your long-term investment goals and avoid making impulsive decisions based on short-term fluctuations.
  • Diversify your portfolio: This helps mitigate risk and ensure you’re not overly exposed to any one sector or stock.
  • Do your research: Stay informed about economic and company-specific news that could impact your investments.
  • Seek professional advice: If you’re unsure about how to navigate the market, consult with a qualified financial advisor.

Remember, January is just one month in a year of investing. While its historical performance provides a curious backdrop, it shouldn’t be the sole driver of your investment decisions. By keeping a cool head, staying informed, and maintaining a diversified portfolio, you can navigate the twists and turns of the market, regardless of what January brings.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

