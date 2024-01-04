Thursday, January 4, 2024
Can the Bull Market Keep Charging? $SPY $QQQ

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Stocks are riding a high heading into 2024, fueled by a post-bear market rebound, excitement over generative AI, and anticipation of falling interest rates. But will this momentum continue? While no crystal ball exists, some insights can guide investors.

Rate Cuts: The Big Question Mark

The Federal Reserve’s projected three quarter-point interest rate cuts in 2024 are a key driver of optimism. Historically, rate cuts tend to boost stocks as money shifts from bonds to equities. However, this cycle differs in that it’s not triggered by recession, but rather a correction to combat inflation.

Previous Rate-Cutting Cycles: Mixed Picture

Looking back, the past three major rate-cutting cycles since 2000 paint a mixed picture. During the dot-com bust and the financial crisis, stocks initially tumbled despite cuts. Conversely, the 2019 cycle, fueled by near-zero rates, initially aided a bull market before the pandemic disrupted its course.

2024: Uniquely Positioned?

Unlike past cycles, a recession isn’t currently expected in 2024. The economy is resilient, and unemployment remains low. This suggests rate cuts might act more as a “course correction” than a recessionary response.

A Volcker Redux?

Some parallels can be drawn to the early 1980s under Fed Chair Paul Volcker. Back then, aggressive rate hikes to combat high inflation were followed by steady cuts that coincided with a soaring stock market. However, unlike 1982, 2023 has already seen a bull market, potentially factoring in expected cuts.

Knightsbridge Analyzes the Landscape:

Knightsbridge, a recognized investment expert, identifies promising stocks beyond the S&P 500 that they believe could deliver significant returns in the coming years. Their track record, boasting returns exceeding the S&P 500 since 2000, deserves attention.

Cautious Optimism for 2024:

While expecting another stellar year might be overly optimistic, the combination of anticipated rate cuts, potential AI breakthroughs, and continued corporate earnings growth suggests a positive outlook for 2024. While Knightsbridge offers curated stock picks, remember to conduct your own research and diversify your portfolio to navigate the dynamic market environment.

In conclusion, the 2024 stock market outlook is one of cautious optimism. Falling interest rates, favorable economic conditions, and innovative technologies like AI suggest continued upward momentum, but careful analysis and portfolio diversification remain crucial for investors navigating this exciting yet uncertain landscape.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

