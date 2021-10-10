Crypto at the Weekend and Beyond

#crypto #bitcoin #ether #GBITS

$BTCUSD $ETHUSD $GBITS

BTC to USD, rose by 1.89% Saturday, following a 0.28% gainer Friday, ending the day at 54,968.

A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $53,678.0 before making a move.

Bitcoin broke through the Key resistance at $55,422 before fading a bit.

Finding late support Bitcoin tested resistance at $55,000 again and eased back.

The near-term Bullish trend is intact, supported the latest return to $56,000. For the bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained fall through the 62% Fibo of $27,237 to form a near-term Bearish trend.

Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day Saturday.

Crypto.com Coin bucked the trend, falling by 0.45%.

It was a Bullish day for the rest of the majors:

Ripple’s XRP jumped by 9.03% to lead the way, with Polkadot (+6.96%) close behind.

Bitcoin Cash SV (+2.16%), Chainlink (+3.98%), and Litecoin (+2.29%) also found strong support.

Binance Coin (+0.65%), Cardano’s ADA (+1.43%), Ethereum (+0.33%), trailed the front runners. GBITS to $197.76 attached its all time high at $199+

At the time of writing, GBITS market cap stood at nearly $900,000,000.

This morning, Bitcoin was down by 0.11% to $54,907.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning high $54,984.0 before falling to a low $54,871.0.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 0.74% to lead the way down.

Looking Ahead: Bitcoin would need to avoid the $54,707 pivot to bring the 1st major resistance mark at $55,736 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break out from Saturday’s high $55,475.0.

Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $56,000.0 might cap the Northside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $58,000 levels before any pullback.

A fall through the $54,707 would bring the first major support maark at $53,939 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off on the day, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$52,000, The 3nd major support mark at $52,910 should limit the Southside.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!