Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, Stocks Rally on Strong Earnings & ‘Free Money’

“The trend is your friend until the end.” The trend in the S&P 500 has been extremely Bullish, and the market sees it continuing.”–Paul Ebeling

The combination of strong profits plus free money from the Fed is driving this market, profits are mother’s milk stocks and we expect that this Bull will keep running for a long while. This is good as over 100-M Americans own stocks directly or indirectly, and they got wealthier.

What happened last week

The PPI (producer price index) mirrors the CPI and core CPI(consumer price indexes) beat big M-M and Y-Y. Existing home sales spied and lumber is falling, the move Topped.

Thursday, US stocks bounced and starting to work on some Northside setups on growth stocks.

The Technicals

The S&P 500 and DJIA bounced from their 50-Day MAs while the S&P 400 recovered to that mark. We expect the rally to pause, refresh and extend this wk.



What to expect this week

Expect that the Bull market will pause refresh consolidate and resume the move North this wk.

But always remember that a volatile, fast moving stock can reverse on a dime. So, pay attention, it is your money and your responsibility,

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!