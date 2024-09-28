AI

Collective Audience, Inc. $CAUD on Way Back Over $1

3 Min Read

Recent developments have cast a bullish light on Collective Audience, Inc. ($CAUD), with the stock poised for a significant upward movement. A major investment by an undisclosed entity, which has acquired nearly 15% of the company, signals strong confidence in $CAUD’s future prospects. This strategic move enhances its market perception, suggesting that industry insiders see substantial growth potential.

Following this news, there’s a growing sentiment among investors and observers that $CAUD is on its way back over $1. The strategic implications of such a significant stake purchase, has led to increased speculation and interest in the stock. Analysts are interpreting this as a strong vote of confidence in Collective Audience’s business model and its ability to execute on its growth strategy. The sentiment around $CAUD is becoming increasingly positive, with many expecting this momentum to drive the stock price higher in the coming weeks.

$CAUD is currently 3.6% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into $CAUD (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on $CAUD and have had this outlook for the last 22 periods.

Technical Outlook

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).
During the past 10 bars, there have been 9 white candles and 1 black candles for a net of 8 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 33 white candles and 17 black candles for a net of 16 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 15 period(s) ago.

Support/Resistance
TypeValueConf.
resist.0.772
resist.0.692
supp0.603
supp0.5313
supp0.494
supp0.473
supp0.425
supp0.389
supp0.343
supp0.212
Chart Indicators
Ind.shortInterLong
EMAVBuVBuVBu
MACDVBuBeVBu
RSIBu
TDDBu
FibsVBuBuBu
caud.pk
LowsVBuBuBe
TrendsBuNN
Stoch.VBu

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
