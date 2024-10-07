Inflation and Q3 Earnings $JPM $C $WFC

Kickoff to Q3 Earnings



As the financial sector prepares for the week ahead market players anticipate a significant inflation data and the start of the Q3 earnings season which are expected to set the tone for the next weeks. Investors will pay particular attention to economic data releases and company profits, as they will provide crucial insights into the health of the US economy and the direction of Federal Reserve policy.



Inflation

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report Wednesday is the most significant economic announcement this week. This report will provide the most recent view of inflation a key component shaping market sentiment in recent months. The Fed’s dramatic rate hikes over the last year have tried to contain inflation, which has remained persistently high. The upcoming CPI number will reveal if inflationary pressures are diminishing or if the Fed must maintain its hawkish approach.



Investors will analyze both the headline and core CPI, which remove volatile food and energy prices. A higher-than-expected figure could fuel concerns about future rate hikes, whilst a lower report could bring some respite and bolster global markets.



Corporate Earnings

This week also marks the start of the third-quarter earnings season, with big American banks and financial organizations among the first to report. Market leaders including as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C) are expected to report on their performance amidst a hard economic environment. Rising interest rates have increased corporate profit margins, but concerns about a faltering economy and tighter credit conditions will be investigated.



Beyond the banking sector, investors will be looking for information from corporations in a variety of industries to see how they are dealing with inflation, increased borrowing costs, and perhaps declining demand. Earnings reports from sectors such as technology, consumer goods, and healthcare will provide a more complete picture of the economic situation.



What to Watch

While inflation statistics and earnings reports will likely dominate headlines, other variables may possibly influence market movements. The Federal Reserve’s minutes from its most recent policy meeting, which are set to be released on Wednesday, will shed light on the central bank’s decision-making process as well as any internal disagreements over future rate increases.



Furthermore, the state of the job market, consumer sentiment, and global economic conditions—particularly current developments in China’s economy and the Ukraine conflict—remain key drivers of market volatility. Investors will be closely monitoring how these factors unfold and effect US equities and bonds.



Market Outlook

With inflation remaining a concern and corporate profitability under pressure, volatility is likely to continue in the immediate term. As the week progresses, a better picture of the United States’ economic trajectory will emerge. A combination of reduced inflation data and strong earnings could provide a boost to the stock market, but any negative surprises could spark new selloffs.



In the next days, Wall Street will be looking for answers to crucial issues such as whether inflation will continue to drop or whether strong pricing pressures will push the Fed to boost interest rates any further. Will corporate America demonstrate tenacity in the face of economic challenges, or will earnings disappoint?



Investors are bracing themselves for what promises to be a critical week.

Weekly calendar

Monday

Economic data: No notable releases.

Earnings: Duckhorn (NAPA)

Tuesday

Economic data:

Earnings: PepsiCo (PEP)

Wednesday

Economic data: MBA mortgage applications Oct. 4 (-1.3% prior), Wholesale inventories month-over-month, August final (0.2% prior); FOMC September meeting minutes

Earnings: Helene of Troy (HELE)

Thursday

Economic data: Consumer Price Index, month-over-month, September (+0.1% expected, +0.2% previously); CPI excluding food and energy, month-over-month, September (+0.2% expected, +0.3% previously); Consumer Price Index, year-over-year, September (+2.3% expected, +2.5% previously); CPI excluding food and energy, year-over-year, September (+3.2% expected, +3.2% previously); Real Average Hourly Earnings, year-over-year, September (+1.4% previously); Real Average Weekly Earnings, year-over-year, September (+0.9% previously); Initial jobless claims, week ended Oct. 5 (237,000 expected, 225,000 prior)

Earnings: Delta Air Lines (DAL), Domino’s (DPZ), Tilray (TLRY)

Friday

Economic data: Producer Price Index, month-over-month, September (+0.1% expected, +0.2% previously); PPI, year-over-year, September (+1.6% expected, 1.7% previously); Core PPI, month-over-month, September (+0.2% expected, 0.3% previously); Core PPI, year-over-year, September (+2.7% expected, +2.4% previously); University of Michigan consumer sentiment, October preliminary (70.3 expected, 70.1 previously)

Earnings: BlackRock (BLK), BNY Mellon (BK), JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC)

Shayne Heffernan