Thursday, March 21, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AI Collective Audience $CAUD Must be a BUY
AIArtificial IntelligenceFeaturedGenerative AIHeadline NewsKnightsbridge LawMust Read

Collective Audience $CAUD Must be a BUY

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Collective Audience $CAUD has to be a buy in here in the 70’s. The flow and magnitude of the news has been solid with some amazing people and the introduction of AudienceCloud’s AI-driven capabilities and data infrastructure empowering users with a next generation technology stack. It includes applications that enable them to easily and cost-efficiently build, reach, connect and monetize using the singular AudienceDesk interface. The easily deployed AudienceCloud API can also be used to integrate the technology into existing third-party platforms and environments.

Collective Audience
  • Full-stack ad server with pre-bid programmatic and third-party DSP integrations that serves Collective Audience’s unique ad units or any other ad network.
  • Cookieless targeting with semantic exact match keywords and phrases.
  • Unique GenAI enabled, attention-based, conversational performance advertising units that are customizable to drive any type of transaction in the ad unit, empowering publishers and brands with the ability to collect zero party audience data via ad campaigns, surveys or quizzes. Try live demo here.
  • API integrations to and from any environment for any of the AudienceCloud modules.
  • Low-code integration provides publishers real-time semantics and customizable end-to-end ad infrastructure in just minutes, so they can manage their entire ad stack on a single platform.
  • Publishers and brands are empowered by their data being generated with the ability to gain insights, create audience segments, and route to their DMP, CDP or CRM — all in real-time.
  • Transparent revenue for publishers and advertisers—no more separate charges for absorbing, programmatic, creative or data. Increases inventory ROI with a clean direct supply path.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of retail, generative artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a transformative force, reshaping customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and competitive advantages. From personalized shopping experiences to optimized supply chains, the applications of generative AI technologies hold significant promise for retailers worldwide.

So the Collective Audience products and people are amazing but so are the shorters:

There has been an avalanche of of shares available to short on a daily basis, and given the numbers and the float, it is hard to believe those numbers are real. Even compared to the actual volume of shorting, short share availability is so high it just does not make sense.

In short (pardon the pun), this has to make an explosive move back over $1 very soon.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

The Knightsbridge XT Listing is approaching – Take action now!

Adobe’s $ADBE MetaStock Outlook

Tesla’s $TSLA Future: An Electric Outlook

SoundHound AI, Inc.’s $SOUN MetaStock Outlook

Unveiling Changjiang Pharmaceutical’s SZSE:300391 MetaStock Outlook

Oracle Corporation’s MetaStock Outlook

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Collective Audience $CAUD Must be a BUY
The Knightsbridge XT Listing is approaching – Take action now!
Adobe’s $ADBE MetaStock Outlook

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.