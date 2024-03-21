The Knightsbridge XT Listing is approaching – Take action now!

Prepare for the upcoming Knightsbridge XT listing by registering your account at https://bit.ly/KnightsXT. After registration, await transfer instructions for a seamless transition.

For those considering exiting or trading digital assets, or exploring the option to swap them for IPO shares, visit knightsbridge.asia. If you have any questions or encounter confusion, don’t hesitate to reach out using the “Contact Us” button on knightsbridge.asia for assistance.

KDA operates on the Liquid Network, a Bitcoin layer-2 solution enabling fast, confidential settlement and issuance of digital assets like stablecoins and security tokens atop the Bitcoin timechain.

To withdraw and self-custody your KDA Digital Asset, use a Marina Wallet available at https://vulpem.com/marina.html. Vulpem, a leader in the bitcoin and blockchain ecosystem since 2017, offers enterprise-grade applications merging Bitcoin, Liquid, and Lightning Network, catering to diverse blockchain needs.

Corporate Update: We have two teams building out trading and pricing interfaces and have partnered with other teams for the release of exceptional institutional products. Our simple initial interface is being repurposed, and Knights.app is also receiving a makeover by James and his team, now as an institutionally exclusive product. Additionally, we are working on a project that is set to launch within the next month.

Given recent events and ongoing developments in the cryptocurrency world, we are enhancing our KYC and anti-money laundering processes. The SEC’s scrutiny of Ethereum underscores the importance of regulatory compliance in the crypto space. We prioritize compliance with regional regulations, particularly in Asia, where we focus our efforts.

We have secured a position in a licensed regional fund and are now seeking to engage a custodian (Major Bank) and other necessary partners, including auditors, to effectively manage this enterprise. Our commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency remains steadfast as we navigate the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Knightsbridge has weathered a tumultuous journey marked by significant challenges and obstacles. It all began with the FX collapse triggered by the Swiss Franc shift in 2015, a catastrophic event that led to the downfall of some of the largest FX brokers in the industry. The aftermath of this collapse was profound and tested the resilience of financial institutions worldwide, including Knightsbridge.

As if that weren’t enough, the emergence of cryptocurrencies presented a new set of challenges. The rise of digital currencies disrupted traditional financial systems and posed unique challenges for firms like Knightsbridge. Just as we were grappling with this paradigm shift, the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, unleashing unprecedented economic upheaval and uncertainty.

Despite navigating through the storm brought by the pandemic, Knightsbridge faced yet another setback with the collapse of FTX in 2022. The repercussions of this event sent shockwaves throughout the industry, challenging our resolve and adaptability. Moreover, the troubles encountered by Binance further compounded the challenges faced by Knightsbridge, threatening to undermine confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

However, amidst the turmoil and uncertainty, a glimmer of hope emerged with the recent development of the Bitcoin ETF. This groundbreaking development injected optimism and renewed confidence into the markets, signaling potential opportunities for growth and recovery.

Through it all, Knightsbridge has remained steadfast and resilient in the face of adversity. We have persevered through numerous obstacles, emerging stronger and more determined than ever before. As we continue our journey, we stand firm in our commitment to overcoming challenges and driving forward, guided by our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.