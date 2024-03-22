Thursday, March 21, 2024
Fresh Evidence in CellOS Software Saga

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
After 10 years research and development, by 2015 CellOS Software Ltd a Melbourne certified ISO9001 company, The nearly 200 CellOS engineers successfully demonstrated a world first 6th Generation (6G) mobile network operating system under ACMA License No.24, registered over 40patents, and secured several global contracts.  As a result, On 4 December 2014, CellOS secured a US$500million capital raising contract with Deutsche Bank with US$41million in capital already procured at US$25per share valuing the company at US$5.6billion, towards a NASDAQ IPO!

Year 2015 Major Milestones Achieved

CellOS is awarded ISO9001:2008 world’s best practice certification for Management systems certificate

CellOS commenced deployment of the world’s first 6G virtual Intelligent network for STP: 

Having signed 15 Global Sales and partnership Agreements including:

1. OEM suppliers: Oracle, Dell, Nokia and IBM and 

2. Operators: including Singtel, Telstra. MTN and Bharti Airtel. 

But then it all turned ugly, a mutiny was staged in the absence of CEO and Founder Jason Huber, a detailed conspiracy to remove Huber and take over the company.

Unbeknownst to Jason Huber people secretly transferred CellOS technology and clients to Avanseus Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore, their own company.

Now it has emerged that one of the people involved with CellOS in the background, she lived rent free at the expense of Jason Huber for years while pretending to be helping, has been involved in a similar maneuver with a different company, Working with others, the person attempted to replicate the business in a new entity they owned and moved customers and stole concepts for themselves. They even planned to “fleece” the owner just as they had done with Jason Huber, but this time it did not work, one of the gang members came forward and confessed.

More Information on CellOS Project D

Patents

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

