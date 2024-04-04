Thursday, April 4, 2024
Collective Audience $CAUD is a Buy

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Collective Audience $CAUD has been on our radar for sometime as a company with some strong potential.

So far it has been the victim of some savage shorting but the tide seems to be turning in the 58c to 60c range.

Stock Price Movement:

Despite recent market volatility, CAUD has experienced a decline in its stock price. It fell by 7.59% compared to its previous closing price of $0.99Additionally, over the last five trading days, the stock price has seen a fall of 15.29%.

Remember that stock prices can be volatile, and it’s essential to consider various factors when making investment decisions. Always conduct thorough research and consult with financial professionals before investing.

About Collective Audience
Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It delivers long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

