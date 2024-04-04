Collective Audience $CAUD is a Buy

Collective Audience $CAUD has been on our radar for sometime as a company with some strong potential.
So far it has been the victim of some savage shorting but the tide seems to be turning in the 58c to 60c range.
Stock Price Movement:
Despite recent market volatility, CAUD has experienced a decline in its stock price. It fell by 7.59% compared to its previous closing price of $0.99. Additionally, over the last five trading days, the stock price has seen a fall of 15.29%.
- Third Quarter 2023 Results:
- In the third quarter of 2023, Collective Audience reported the following key financial results:
- Revenue: US$3.27 million, which is down 12% from the previous period2.
- Insider Buying: CEO Brent Suen acquired 190,000 shares of Collective Audience Inc (CAUD). Insider buying is often considered a bullish signal for a company’s stock, indicating confidence in its future prospects.
- Additional Research:
About Collective Audience
Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It delivers long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.
For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.
To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.
Shayne Heffernan