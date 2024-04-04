Thursday, April 4, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AI Cathie Wood Buys More Tesla
AIArtificial IntelligenceFeaturedGenerative AIHeadline NewsOpinionShayne Heffernan

Cathie Wood Buys More Tesla

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Despite difficulties, Cathie Wood is bullish on Tesla.

Renowned fund manager Cathie Wood, who is renowned for her audacious investing methods, has increased her stake in Tesla (TSLA), the industry leader in electric vehicles, dramatically once again demonstrating her faith in the business. A significant 319,162 shares of Tesla stock were bought by Ark funds, managed by Wood, on Monday and Tuesday. As of Tuesday’s market closing, this transaction totaled $53.2 million.

Even while Tesla has seen difficulties, including a drop in first-quarter deliveries, and its shares have fallen 32% so far this year, Wood is still upbeat about the company’s long-term prospects. Despite doubts expressed by analysts such as Emmanuel Rosner of Deutsche Bank about Tesla’s prospects for development this year, Wood remains steadfast in her support of her investment in the pioneer of electric vehicles.

Wood’s admiration for Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, and his commitment to advancing environmentally friendly transportation solutions is well-known. Tesla holds a significant position as the second-largest holding in Ark Innovation, reflecting Wood’s confidence in Musk’s vision and the company’s potential to revolutionize the automotive industry.

In addition to her bullish stance on Tesla, Wood has also made strategic moves regarding other holdings in Ark funds. On Tuesday, Ark funds divested 811,792 shares of online sports gambling platform DraftKings (DKNG), valued at $36.3 million, possibly indicating a decision to lock in profits amidst the stock’s impressive performance over the past year.

Similarly, Ark Funds sold 663,796 shares of online securities brokerage Robinhood (HOOD) on Monday, amounting to $12.7 million, as the stock witnessed a significant surge in value fueled by heightened retail investor activity in the equities market.

While Wood’s recent buying and selling activities reflect her dynamic investment approach and willingness to adapt to market conditions, her continued confidence in Tesla underscores her conviction in disruptive innovation and long-term value creation. As the investment landscape evolves, investors will closely monitor Wood’s moves for insights into emerging opportunities and trends in the market.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Fed Rate Cut Coming

Shayne Heffernan on Self-Custody vs. ETFs

Knightsbridge Group Accelerates Pre-IPO Regulatory Drive

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Taiwan

Invest in Undervalued Real Estate Stocks with this ETF

AEON, AI and Blockchain in China

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Cathie Wood Buys More Tesla
Fed Rate Cut Coming
Shayne Heffernan on Self-Custody vs. ETFs

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.
CLOSE