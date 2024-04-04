Thursday, April 4, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Featured Fed Rate Cut Coming
FeaturedForexHeadline NewsUSD

Fed Rate Cut Coming

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

In a lecture at Stanford University, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restated his views on inflation and rate decreases and emphasized the central bank’s will to remain independent in the face of political pressure.

Powell said he was confident inflation would eventually decline to the Fed’s target of 2%, while the road ahead would be “sometimes bumpy.” He pointed to recent statistics that supported the Fed’s assessment, such as a slowdown in the Personal Consumption Expenditures index.

Powell stressed that although the hotter-than-expected numbers earlier in the year were acknowledged, they did not materially change the overall economic picture, which is still marked by strong labor market conditions and steady growth.

The Fed chair reaffirmed the central bank’s readiness to lower interest rates if necessary, contingent on the economy evolving as expected. However, he stressed the importance of monitoring incoming data before making any policy decisions.

Powell’s remarks come amidst market speculation about the pace of rate cuts in 2024, with some officials predicting fewer cuts than initially anticipated. Despite varying views among Fed officials, Powell underscored the Fed’s data-driven approach and emphasized the need for confidence in inflation trends before adjusting rates.

The ongoing political dynamics surrounding monetary policy were also addressed, with Powell reiterating the Fed’s independence from short-term political considerations. While Democrats advocate for earlier rate cuts, Republicans urge caution, reflecting differing priorities in an election year.

Powell’s remarks aim to reassure markets of the Fed’s commitment to its mandate and its impartiality in policy decisions, regardless of political pressures.

A rate drop by the Federal Reserve usually stimulates economic activity and raises stock prices by lowering borrowing costs for individuals and businesses. Reduced interest rates promote borrowing and investment, which may raise the profitability and earnings of businesses. Additionally, investors want larger returns in the stock market as a result of lower rates, which make equities more alluring than fixed-income assets. Additionally, the possibility of lower interest rates tends to increase demand for homes and consumer spending, which helps industries like real estate and retail. All things considered, a rate reduction by the Fed denotes an accommodating monetary policy, which boosts investor confidence and elevates stock values.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Shayne Heffernan on Self-Custody vs. ETFs

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Taiwan

Invest in Undervalued Real Estate Stocks with this ETF

AEON, AI and Blockchain in China

Important Notice to Knightsbridge Digital Asset Holders

Bitcoin Could Jump 50% Lifting Crypto Markets

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Fed Rate Cut Coming
Shayne Heffernan on Self-Custody vs. ETFs
Knightsbridge Group Accelerates Pre-IPO Regulatory Drive

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.
CLOSE