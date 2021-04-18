Coffee: the Science of Drinking It

#coffee

Science has figured out the right times to drink coffee, and it is not always intuitive.

The Big Q: Do you reach for a cup as soon as your eyelids open?

The Big A: If that is what you do, you are doing it at the wrong time. According to science, you do not need coffee until 10:00a.

The human body is governed by a 24 hr cycle called the circadian clock in which we experience periodic dips in alertness; the 1st 1 being at 10:00a. So, if you can wait until 10a for your 1st cup, your body will be most receptive to a caffeine jolt.

The 2nd dip in alertness happens around 1:00p. You could drink a 2nd cup of coffee to pep up or you could do something even smarter. Try having a cup of coffee coupled with a short nap. As caffeine takes about 20 to 30 mins to have effect, it will kick in just as you wake up. Yes, coffee naps are a good thing!.

Coffee can also boost your memory, but this depends on when you drink it. You have to drink coffee straight after a learning event, not before. Keep this in mind next time you have to learn something important.

Do you feel the need to your exercise performance? If you do drink a cup of coffee 1 hr before you start and, as caffeine turns our fat into fuel, you will be able to run further faster. You will also be more motivated to run, as caffeine releases the brain’s endorphins.

Surprisingly here is no evidence that coffee enhances creativity or the quality of work. But, working from a coffee shop just might. Research suggests that moderate noise level in a coffee shop enhances our performance on creative tasks.

Hang on, an espresso at 4:30p can take you over that afternoon hump.

Coffee has some Super health benefits, including a lower risk of dying prematurely from heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. However, many of us undermine these benefits by drinking our coffee with artificial sweeteners and flavors. Drink it black or breve (w/heavy cream) and/or add natural flavors like cinnamon, cocoa or nutmeg.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively