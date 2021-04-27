Coach Bee’s Focus Building Exercises

“Every time you work, no matter how short of a time increment, you are another step closer to being who you want to be. Don’t give up, don’t give up, don’t give up.” says Coach Bee.

Focus is an important part of everything we seek to do well, Coach Bee walks us through some of the way she has mastered the concept of focus, perseverance and achievement in some of her workouts from Instagram.

Coach Bee is a Health and Fitness Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength and Nutrition, Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul.

Coach Bee have also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and have used her knowledge and experience that from other coaches during prep, every cut and competitions to inspire her clients off the stage.

Health and fitness is all about balance and that is where she stands.