Cinnamon’s Health Benefits

“Cinnamon is a staple of the Mediterranean eating plsn, a heart-healthy way of eating that emphasizes cooking with herbs and spices”— Paul Ebeling

When we think of cinnamon we usually imagine delicious pastries or a hot drink but cinnamon is also full of health benefits. These benefits are backed by valid scientific research.

It is helpful from lowering “bad” HDL cholesterol levels to lowering blood sugar levels. This is for sure a valuable superfood to be included in our eating plan.

Here are 6 health benefits of Cinnamon:

It has anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

Contains antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects.

Its prebiotic properties may improve gut health.

Reduces blood pressure.

Lowers blood sugar and risk of type 2 diabetes.

Relieves digestive discomfort.

Ceylon cinnamon is known as real cinnamon. It is made from the Cinnamomum verum tree which is native of Sri Lanka and South India. It is tan-brown in color. It is a higher quality spice that is sweeter and it is more expensive than China cinnamon.

Cinnamon History

It is 1 of the oldest spices known.

Egyptians used it 5,000 yrs ago as a flavoring in beverages and for medicinal purposes. They actually considered it being more precious than gold.

Around 3,000 BC, China started using it in a big way. By 2,700 BC it was mentioned in one of the earliest books on Chinese botanical medicine.

In Medieval Europe, it was a spice highly relied upon.

Cinnamon was 1 of the 1st commodity traded consistently between Europe and the Near East.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively