China to Reassert Global High Tech Manufacturing Dominance

By Paul Ebeling

#China #robots #manufacturers #innovation

A new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country’s manufacturing up the value chain“– Paul Ebeling

  • China ramps up credit, tax support for manufacturers
  • Focuses on high-tech industries to climb up value chain
  • China counts on manufacturing, not services, to drive ascent
  • Pandemic highlights China’s dominant role in supply chains
  • US tech curbs hardens China’s resolve to spur innovation

China’s advanced manufacturing industry grew rapidly in the 13th Five-Year (2016-20) Plan period becoming a driving force for the development of the manufacturing industry

