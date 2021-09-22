China to Reassert Global High Tech Manufacturing Dominance

#China #robots #manufacturers #innovation
“A new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country’s manufacturing up the value chain“– Paul Ebeling
- China ramps up credit, tax support for manufacturers
- Focuses on high-tech industries to climb up value chain
- China counts on manufacturing, not services, to drive ascent
- Pandemic highlights China’s dominant role in supply chains
- US tech curbs hardens China’s resolve to spur innovation
China’s advanced manufacturing industry grew rapidly in the 13th Five-Year (2016-20) Plan period becoming a driving force for the development of the manufacturing industry
