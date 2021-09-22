Overthrowing Vaccine Mandates

#vaccine #mandate #Biden #RNC #FDA

“Mr. Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price”— Paul Ebeling

“Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies, that has been something that has been, unfortunately, a centerpiece of health policies” —-Dr. Joseph Ladapo

In his presidential campaign, Mr. Biden promised he would not impose vaccine mandates. On 9 September 2021, he issued an executive order, mandating all US companies with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccination or weekly testing, or face federal fines of up to $14,000 per violation

Mr. Biden is also requiring all federal employees and federal contractors to get the shots. Postal workers and members of Congress and their staff just happen to have been made exempt from this requirement

No exceptions for persons who have already had COVID and recovered, and therefore have antibodies to the virus, have been issued. Several lawsuits are underway by people who have natural immunity and don’t need or benefit from the mandated COVID shots

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced they will sue the Biden administration for issuing an unconstitutional mandate

While the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to Comirnaty, that product is not yet available. The only Pfizer shot currently available, called BNT162b2, remains under emergency use authorization, and the 2 differ widely in their legal liabilities.

“This is evil at the highest level. You have the FDA, you have the CDC that are both supposed to be protecting us and everything that we’ve done so far is unscientific.”– Jodi O’Malley

So, if your employer or school requires you to get a COVID shot, consider using the legal notifications provided by the Children’s Health Defense legal team. The notices inform employers and educational institutions that they are violating federal law.

Have a healthy prosperous day, Keep the Faith!