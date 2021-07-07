21.5 C
Box Office: Universal’s ‘F9’ Driving Moviegoers Back to the Cinema

By Paul Ebeling
F9: THE FAST SAGA, (aka F9, aka FAST & FURIOUS 9, aka FAST AND FURIOUS 9), from left: Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, 2021. ph: Giles Keyte / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Universal has given the July box office a big start, as the 2nd frame of its blockbuster “F9” has combined with the openings of DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and Blumhouse’s “The Forever Purge” to drive moviegoers to theaters to their strongest weekend since Memorial Day.

Leading the way: “F9” with a $32.7-M 4-day take, which would give it $126-M through 2 weekends. The “Fast & Furious” installment set a new post-VirusCasedemic record by hitting $100-M domestically, and the 1st Hollywood movie since the virus chaos to gross $500-Mworldwide

Reception for “The Forever Purge” was mixed with a B- on CinemaScore. Audiences 18-24 were the highest turnout at 39% while Black and Latino audiences combined to comprise 50% of the audience.

“A Quiet Place — Part II” is in 4th with $5.5-M grossed in its 6th weekend, giving it a total of $145.7-M

Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” completes the Top 5 with $3.9-M grossed in its 3rd weekend, giving it a total of $32.2-M

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

