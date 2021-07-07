Box Office: Universal’s ‘F9’ Driving Moviegoers Back to the Cinema

#BoxOffice #film #movie #cinema #theater

Universal has given the July box office a big start, as the 2nd frame of its blockbuster “F9” has combined with the openings of DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and Blumhouse’s “The Forever Purge” to drive moviegoers to theaters to their strongest weekend since Memorial Day.



Leading the way: “F9” with a $32.7-M 4-day take, which would give it $126-M through 2 weekends. The “Fast & Furious” installment set a new post-VirusCasedemic record by hitting $100-M domestically, and the 1st Hollywood movie since the virus chaos to gross $500-Mworldwide

Reception for “The Forever Purge” was mixed with a B- on CinemaScore. Audiences 18-24 were the highest turnout at 39% while Black and Latino audiences combined to comprise 50% of the audience.



“A Quiet Place — Part II” is in 4th with $5.5-M grossed in its 6th weekend, giving it a total of $145.7-M

Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” completes the Top 5 with $3.9-M grossed in its 3rd weekend, giving it a total of $32.2-M

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!