The Only FDA Approved COVID Prescription

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, favors using remdesivir, despite a lack of science-based evidence of it being effective against COVID-19“– Paul Ebeling

The antiviral prodrug is a nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor and a close cousin to the HIV drug tenofovir used to fight the retrovirus that triggers AIDS

Although trials with remdesivir do not back the general claims from Dr. Fauci that the drug is “highly significant” and the “new standard of care,” general approval by the FDA was given in October 2020, which boosted Q-1 sales for its maker Gilead.

While researchers using remdesivir struggle to identify and prove the drug is effective against COVID-19, data clearly show ivermectin can prevent it and when used early can keep people from progressing to the hyper inflammatory phase of the disease.

In fact, ivermectin can even be used late in the disease to help critically ill patients recover. The drug has a long history of use as an antiparasitic and has a known safety profile as compared to remdesivir, which has a short history of use.

In the early months of COVID-19, a group of physicians formed the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). The collaboration of the 5 founding physicians in the group resulted in a protocol that can be used in the hospital and another that can be used as an outpatient. Each of the five founding members has treated critical illness for decades.

The Big Pharma holds no responsibility for adverse events associated with the vaccine, including death, Y 2020 gave Big Pharma the needed impetus to overcome their lowest reputation score since public opinion of the industry began being measured in Y 2001.

During Y 2020, Big Pharma as a whole worked hard to portray itself as a benevolent industry that poured billions of dollars into the creation of drugs and vaccines with the intent of protecting public health. As part of that group, biotech giant Gilead Sciences is no different.

Conversely, ivermectin, a long-used antiparasitic drug with a known profile of safety, is effective against the virus but information is being suppressed as fear strategies are used to funnel the public into vaccination programs.

Remember, fear is contagious and is being used to control peoples behavior. It has become evident that optimizing your vitamin D level may be the least expensive, easiest and most beneficial strategy to minimize your risk.

Making simple lifestyle changes to normalize your blood sugar levels can also help reduce your risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and viral infections such as COVID-19 and flu.

Have a healthy, prosperous day, take a walk in the Sun, Keep the Faith!