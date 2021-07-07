Asia-Pacific Markets

#AsiaPacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea
China stocks end higher as China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms
SKorean stocks fall as COVID-19 cases spike to 2nd highest ever
Japanese shares ended lower Wednesday, dragged down by chip-related stocks, with worries over a resurgence of COVID-19 infections ahead of the Tokyo Olympics weighing on sentiment
Australian shares closed at their highest marks in more than 2 wks Wednesday, as technology and health stocks rallied
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 7 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|170.33
|-1.43
|-0.83%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|6:48am EDT
|334.65
|-1.31
|-0.39%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,931.17
|+8.33
|+0.43%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,366.95
|-276.26
|-0.96%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|27,960.62
|-112.24
|-0.40%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:59am EDT
|7,599.30
|+67.90
|+0.90%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,285.34
|-19.87
|-0.60%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:48am EDT
|1,576.60
|-14.83
|-0.93%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,044.04
|-3.07
|-0.05%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,943.00
|-49.43
|-0.71%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,553.72
|+23.46
|+0.66%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:52am EDT
|53,054.76
|+193.58
|+0.37%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,530.15
|-1.48
|-0.10%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|6 Jul 2021
|498.17
|+5.00
|+1.01%
Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!