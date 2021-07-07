21.5 C
Asia-Pacific Markets

By Paul Ebeling

#AsiaPacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea

China stocks end higher as China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms

SKorean stocks fall as COVID-19 cases spike to 2nd highest ever

Japanese shares ended lower Wednesday, dragged down by chip-related stocks, with worries over a resurgence of COVID-19 infections ahead of the Tokyo Olympics weighing on sentiment

 Australian shares closed at their highest marks in more than 2 wks Wednesday, as technology and health stocks rallied

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT170.33-1.43-0.83%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index6:48am EDT334.65-1.31-0.39%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,931.17+8.33+0.43%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,366.95-276.26-0.96%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT27,960.62-112.24-0.40%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:59am EDT7,599.30+67.90+0.90%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,285.34-19.87-0.60%
.SETISET Composite Index5:48am EDT1,576.60-14.83-0.93%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,044.04-3.07-0.05%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,943.00-49.43-0.71%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,553.72+23.46+0.66%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:52am EDT53,054.76+193.58+0.37%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,530.15-1.48-0.10%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index6 Jul 2021498.17+5.00+1.01%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

