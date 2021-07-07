Asia-Pacific Markets

#AsiaPacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea

China stocks end higher as China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms

SKorean stocks fall as COVID-19 cases spike to 2nd highest ever

Japanese shares ended lower Wednesday, dragged down by chip-related stocks, with worries over a resurgence of COVID-19 infections ahead of the Tokyo Olympics weighing on sentiment

Australian shares closed at their highest marks in more than 2 wks Wednesday, as technology and health stocks rallied

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 170.33 -1.43 -0.83% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 6:48am EDT 334.65 -1.31 -0.39% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,931.17 +8.33 +0.43% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,366.95 -276.26 -0.96% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 27,960.62 -112.24 -0.40% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:59am EDT 7,599.30 +67.90 +0.90% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,285.34 -19.87 -0.60% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:48am EDT 1,576.60 -14.83 -0.93% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,044.04 -3.07 -0.05% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,943.00 -49.43 -0.71% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,553.72 +23.46 +0.66% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:52am EDT 53,054.76 +193.58 +0.37% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,530.15 -1.48 -0.10% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 6 Jul 2021 498.17 +5.00 +1.01%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!