Wednesday, July 7, 2021
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$APX $AXLA $DTE $FYBR $TASK

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday 7 July, as follows:

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP): Goldman Sachs raised the shares of the financial leader to Buy from Neutral and has a 225 price target. The consensus target price is at 156.68.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA): HC Wainwright started coverage with a Buy rating and a 14 price target. The consensus target is at 15.29.

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE): UBS upgraded the Michigan-based utility to Buy from Neutral, the price target is at 127. The consensus target is at 136.09.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR): Goldman Sachs started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 42 price target. The consensus target is at 35.50.

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 61 price target. The stock had a recent IPO so no consensus is available. Since going public, the shares have traded between 27.06 and 35.62.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
