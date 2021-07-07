Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP): Goldman Sachs raised the shares of the financial leader to Buy from Neutral and has a 225 price target. The consensus target price is at 156.68.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA): HC Wainwright started coverage with a Buy rating and a 14 price target. The consensus target is at 15.29.

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE): UBS upgraded the Michigan-based utility to Buy from Neutral, the price target is at 127. The consensus target is at 136.09.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR): Goldman Sachs started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 42 price target. The consensus target is at 35.50.

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 61 price target. The stock had a recent IPO so no consensus is available. Since going public, the shares have traded between 27.06 and 35.62.

