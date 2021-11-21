11.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleHollywood
FeaturedLifestyleHollywood

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Opens to $44-M

By Paul Ebeling

#BoxOffice #Ghostbusters #Sony

$SNE

The sequel to the 1984 original ‘Ghostbusters’ is directed by Jason Reitman, son of franchise creator Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife restores the luster to Sony’s supernatural franchise.

The Thanksgiving Holiday tentpole Topped the weekend chart with a better-than-expected $44-M from 4,315 theaters at the North American box office luring both families and males, the most avid moviegoers in the VirusCasedemic era.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is counting on big business throughout Thanksgiving wk and next weekend.

Overseas, Afterlife started off with $16-M from 31 markets for a worldwide launch of $60-M.

The weekend’s other new offerings included the biopic King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis’ Serena and Venus Williams.

King Richard came DOA in 4th place with $5.7-M from 3,302 theaters.

At the specialty box office

A24’s C’mon, C’mon scored the Top location average of the VirusCasedemic era. The coming-of-age drama starring Joaquin Phoenix opened to $134,447 from 5 theaters for a location average of $26,889.

The French Dispatch placed #8 with $970,000 from 805 theaters for a domestic take of $13.3-M for Searchlight Pictures.

Focus Features’ Belfast followed with $940,000 from 584 theaters for a 10-day domestic cume of $3.5-M.

Princess Diana biographical drama Spencer finished its 3rd frame with domestic ticket sales of $6.1-M

Have some fun, see a movie in the theater this Holliday week. Keep the Faith, give thanks the chaos is about over.

Previous articleF1: Inaugural Qatar Grand Prix Results
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com