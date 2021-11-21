Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Opens to $44-M

#BoxOffice #Ghostbusters #Sony

The sequel to the 1984 original ‘Ghostbusters’ is directed by Jason Reitman, son of franchise creator Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife restores the luster to Sony’s supernatural franchise.

The Thanksgiving Holiday tentpole Topped the weekend chart with a better-than-expected $44-M from 4,315 theaters at the North American box office luring both families and males, the most avid moviegoers in the VirusCasedemic era.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is counting on big business throughout Thanksgiving wk and next weekend.

Overseas, Afterlife started off with $16-M from 31 markets for a worldwide launch of $60-M.

The weekend’s other new offerings included the biopic King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis’ Serena and Venus Williams.

King Richard came DOA in 4th place with $5.7-M from 3,302 theaters.

At the specialty box office

A24’s C’mon, C’mon scored the Top location average of the VirusCasedemic era. The coming-of-age drama starring Joaquin Phoenix opened to $134,447 from 5 theaters for a location average of $26,889.

The French Dispatch placed #8 with $970,000 from 805 theaters for a domestic take of $13.3-M for Searchlight Pictures.

Focus Features’ Belfast followed with $940,000 from 584 theaters for a 10-day domestic cume of $3.5-M.

Princess Diana biographical drama Spencer finished its 3rd frame with domestic ticket sales of $6.1-M

Have some fun, see a movie in the theater this Holliday week. Keep the Faith, give thanks the chaos is about over.