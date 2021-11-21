F1: Ferrari Changes Leclerc’s Chassis after Discovering a Crack + On the Grid

#F1 #Ferrari #chassis #Leclerc #Qatar #GP

$RACE

“Ferrari changed Charles Leclerc’s chassis after it sustained a crack during qualifying for F1’s inaugural Qatar Grand Prix” — Paul Ebeling

Mr. Leclerc suffered an unusually poor qualifying display at the Losail International Circuit, getting no further than 13th in Q2 while teammate Carlos Sainz progressed to line up 7th for today’s Grand Prix.

Afterwards Leclerc was at a loss to explain for his struggles, but his suspicions were confirmed after Ferrari checked his car and discovered a crack in the chassis of his SF21.

“After Leclerc’s car was checked, a crack was found in the chassis, probably as a result of going over the kerbs on the first run in Q1. It will now have to be changed,” Ferrari said in a statement.

Ferrari is expecting Mr. Leclerc will still be able to start the race from his 13th position, adding: “If all the work is done within the time allowed by the sporting regulations, Charles will still start from his qualifying position.”

Lewis Hamilton took Pole position for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit, the 20th round of the 2021 F1 World Championship, ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

On the Grid

Qatar Grand Prix qualifying results:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, all Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Friday at 271.31, within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 271.90 in NY just shy of its all time high.

Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key resistance is at 271.90, the Key support is at 266.49. All of our Key technical indicators are all Very Bullish in here.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Morgan Stanley called out $RACE it Top EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business. MS’s new price target of $350 reps more than 35% Northside potential for shares and is above the average analyst 1 yr target is at 200.79.

MS automotive analyst says, “Longer term, we see scope for Ferrari to offer a range of EV products at potentially higher prices than the average selling price of today’s Ferrari, while leveraging economies of scale on higher volumes.“

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 186.31.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

There is F1 racing ahead, click here for the official schedule.

Have a super race day, Keep the Faith!