11 C
New York
Sunday, November 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleLiving
FeaturedLifestyleLiving

Thanksgiving Week: Travel Tips for Families

By Paul Ebeling

#travel #family #Thanksgiving

On the road again… 

Lots of families will be heading out on the highways for the Thanksgiving Holiday about 8% more than last yr.

If you are looking forward to your family get-together but not the whines of “How much longer?” think about taking some quick roadside breaks in nature.

Better than a rest-stop parking lot, nature breaks slows the heart rate, improves blood pressure, and relaxes the brain.

So, plan stops at state or local parks, or take the scenic route to search for hidden ponds or pumpkin patches on the way to Grandma’s house and a sumptuous family reunion.

Be thankful

Here is a fun twist on the tradition of going around the table saying what everyone’s thankful for: Children can think of silly things to be grateful they’re not. For instance, maybe they should be thankful they’re not an emperor penguin chick otherwise, they would be eating regurgitated turkey and mashed potatoes right out of your mouth! 

Check out 7 other things that likely aren’t on your gratitude list, then just for laughs, challenge your children to come up with more. And if you want to show them how to spread a real attitude of gratitude, check out the Nat Geo Kids book 100 Ways to Be Thankful.

Enjoy your travels this Thanksgiving week, be mindful, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleBox Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Opens to $44-M
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com