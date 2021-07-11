Box Office: ‘Black Widow’ Posts Record $80-M North American Opening

#boxoffice #film #movies

$DIS $CMCSA

Overall the superhero pic took north of $215-M globally between ticket sales and Disney+ buys. It is unprecedented for a studio to announce streaming numbers on opening weekend.

Proving the power of the Marvel brand, Black Widow set a new benchmark for the VirusCasedemic era in opening to $80-M domestically.

That is the biggest North American start by far since the virus chaos began and the largest since Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019.

In a 2nd milestone of the weekend, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II crossed $150-M in its 7th weekend.

Universal’s F9 domestic start of $70-M led with global gross is approaching $550-M.

Black Widow is among numerous Y 2020 tentpoles that were delayed because of the virus chaos and wide-scale theater closures. It has been more 2yrs since a Marvel/Disney superhero pic graced the silver screen.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!