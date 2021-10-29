9.6 C
Big Day for Godolphin at Flemington

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

A guaranteed future spot on the Darley stallion roster awaits the winner of “the race of the carnival” at Flemington on Saturday, 30 October and Godolphin trainer James Cummings is confident one of his three G1 Coolmore Stud Stakes runners can seal their stud future. 

“Any colt that wins this race has a bright future as a stallion prospect,” Cummings declared. “This is just about going to be the race of the carnival. Essentially, this is the (G1) Golden Slipper for the spring three-year-olds.”

With stable star and Caulfield Guineas winner Anamoe off to the paddock and already assured of his stall in the breeding barn, Cummings will saddle up Frosted youngster Ingratiating (Daniel Moor), Kallos (Fred Kersley) and Paulele (Damien Oliver) in the AU$1.5 million feature over the straight 1,200m course.   

But Cummings can’t separate the trio.

“These three colts have different form lines but all three have credentials to be worthy victors,” he said.

“We like the fact Ingratiating is back on track with that positive effort (third in the G1 Manikato Stakes) at Moonee Valley.

“He’s backed up (one week) once before for a narrow loss in the (G1) Blue Diamond, so there’s a lot to like about the way he sets up.”

Kallos, by Medaglia d’Oro (USA) out of Australian mare Calliope, announced his arrival at the top level with a brilliant all-the-way win in the G2 Danehill Stakes at Flemington on 2 October.

“He won a Danehill, which is traditionally the best lead-up to the Coolmore,” Cummings said.

“Kallos got his maiden out of the way first-up in NSW and then went like a jet up the straight after running well there as a two-year-old last season.

“He just looked like a Coolmore type winning the Danehill so stylishly.

“He’s got a big pedigree behind him so, if he can accomplish that, his future on the roster is guaranteed.”

And champion jockey Damien Oliver has made no secret of his desire to get back aboard Paulele in the Coolmore.

“Damien gets to reunite with the horse,” Cummings said. “He sat on him for a stylish win in the (G3) Kindergarten (Randwick) at the conclusion of his two-year-old season.

“The horse is flying, he’s done nothing wrong. He has form around all the right horses – In The Congo and Home Affairs.

“He’s coming into this coming off the best trial you could get, winning the G2 Roman Consul.”

Although the Coolmore shapes as the carnival headline act, Cummings has also accepted with Alegron (Brett Prebble) and Character (Kersley) in the G1 Victoria Derby over 2,500m on Saturday.

Proven G1 performers Cascadian (Cantala Stakes, 1,600m) and Colette (Empire Rose Stakes, 1,600m) will also run at Flemington, while Stalking and Willowy contest the G2 Wakeful Stakes over 2,000m as a possible lead-in to the VRC Oaks.

With Kementari running in Sydney, Isaurian (Oliver) and Pandemic (Moor) tackle the G2 Linlithgow Stakes over 1200m.

And Cummings hopes Brigantine can get the day started with well in the G3 1,600m Carbine Club Stakes, with Oliver also to ride Tailleur and Kersley aboard Emanate in the G3 Furphy Sprint over 1,100m to close what could be a day to remember.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.knightsbridgelaw.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

