INFERENCE TO CORNWALL PARK

by Kristen Manning

Cornwall Park is happy to welcome to the Toolern Vale property the promising young stallion Inference.



The popular young stallion has it all ahead of him having served full books of over 100 mares at each of his first three years at stud, his first crop being this season’s two-year-olds.



A striking individual with a look of his outstanding sire, the dual W.S Cox Plate winning champion So You Think, Inference had plenty of natural ability – sadly for connections not always having the best of luck.



Immediately into form, the two-year-old Inference was green but too good at just his second start. It was at three he really shone however, winning two BM70 sprints in a row before jumping up to stakes class and acquitting himself well with a Gr.2 Stutt Stakes fourth to Hey Doc, a Gr.3 Norman Robinson Stakes third (still racing a bit greenly) and a most unlucky (striking severe interference with just 200m to go) Gr.1 VRC Derby third behind Prized Icon.



Continuing on the good work as an autumn three-year-old, Inference was a tough Gr.2 Hobartville Stakes fifth off a wide run – quickly atoning for that defeat when stepped up to the mile of the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas in which he was so strong to the line.



In winning that Classic, Inference added his name to an impressive honour roll with that race having also been won by the likes of Todman, Imagele, McGinty, Veandercross, Octagonal, Weekend Hussler, Dundeel and The Autumn Sun.



Running into plenty of trouble as favourite in the Gr.1 Rosehill Guineas, his effort to finish second splitting Gingernuts and So Si Bon a particularly brave one, Inference covered ground when a brave Gr.1 AJC Derby sixth.



Whilst not managing another win, Inference was still competitive at the elite level at four, retiring to stud as a four times winner of over $1 million in stakes.



He is one of So You Think’s seven Group One winners and 36 stakes winners and is bred on the same So You Think/Redoute’s Choice cross as fellow Group One winner D’Argento and the two times Group winner Fasika. And, like another 11 of his sire’s stakes winners and three Gr.1 winners, he is bred a cross of the legendary Nijinsky II.

Such is the superior type produced by his Gr.2 placed city winning dam Pontiana that her son Dragon Leap fetched $1.05 million as a yearling, proving his worth as a dual Gr.2 winner.



Pontiana is a daughter of the stakes winning Royal Academy mare Liberty Rose, dam of the Listed winning sprinter Grand Jardin. Liberty Rose is a half-sister to the dam of the Gr.3 winner Kanzan, in turn dam of the dual Gr.3 winner Ranier.



This is a prolific black-type family, Inference also able to claim amongst his relations the stakes winners Kordia, Equal Rights, Adopted Hero, Tantra, Away Game, Modern Wonder and Freedom Fields (his fourth dam).



Visit us at www.cornwallpark.com.au or get in touch:



Peter: 0427 459 795 [email protected]

Lisa: 0439 000 671 [email protected]

For further information on Kristen Manning’s pedigree services get in touch on 0428 563 917 or [email protected] or visit @RacingPedigrees or https://www.facebook.com/groups/126789700834735/