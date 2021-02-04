Being Vaccinated is Not a ‘Passport’ to Travel

#vaccine #vaccinated #COVID19 #travel

Experts are saying that now, even if you have had your 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that you are not free and clear of the disease. You need to follow safety precautions in place to protect yourself and those around you.

The common Q people ask is if they still need to wear a face mask.

The answer is yes, say experts. Dr. Sandro Cinti, an infectious disease expert at the University of Michigan, even though there is no empirical evidence that masking helps stopping the spread of the disease. He has gone so far to say that people who are vaccinated may still infect others.

“The clinical trials of the vaccine candidates only tracked those individuals who developed COVID-19 symptoms but since 40% of people are asymptomatic, you could still have the virus in your nose and infect others,” said Dr. Cinti.

The vaccines are 95% effective, so there is a 5% chance that even if you have been vaccinated, you could contract COVID-19.

Dr. Peter J. Hotez, MD, a professor of pediatrics and the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said that several people in clinical trials of the vaccines had no response at all from the 1st dose. “So, the major reason for the 2nd dose is to get everybody to respond,” he said. My Q: Respond to what?

The so-called ‘variants’ that are being seen in some countries and may threaten to cause a new surge in the US, may not be affected by the vaccines.

The medical experts say that they do not know how long immunity will last, so wearing masks may be an essential. Again, there is no empirical evidence that masking matters.

“Given the current limited information on how well the vaccine works in the general population, vaccinated persons should continue to protect themselves and others,” said a CDC spokesperson.

People are wondering when it will be safe to gather with friends and family. it is said that outdoor gatherings are safer than meeting indoors. Yet ‘they’ are saying that even if you have been vaccinated wear a mask and practice social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others. Thus ramping up the fear mongering.

‘They’ say that eating indoor restaurants is a public health hazard. But, if you have been vaccinated, going to an outdoor sporting event or concert is probably safe, if there is good social distancing between households and everyone is wearing masks. Who set the 6ft standard? It is a not scientific number, yet it has been adopted without any foundation.

Many Americans put traveling on hold during the ‘casedemic’ and getting vaccinated will not give them a passport to travel according to ‘them’.

“Getting vaccinated does not say now I have a free pass to travel,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to Mr. Biden, said last week. “Nor does it say that I have a free pass to put aside all of the public health measures that we talk about all the time.”

‘They’ are really working hard to keep COVID-19 alive to destroy the American Dream with a bad cold.

Open up America, The People want to go back to work.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!