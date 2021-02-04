Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) 2021 Fundamental Outlook is Strong

#Ferrari

“Ferrari was able to raise the average price per car by 7.64% over 2019 confirming its strong brand and pricing power“–Paul Ebeling

Tuesday Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) reported Q-4 and FY 2020 results, and it beat. Some of headline numbers were the result of the 7 wk shutdown of the factory during Italy’s COVID-19 medical emergency chaos.

Notably, the pricing power of the iconic Italian Supercar maker remained intact, and its order book expanded.

On the conference call Tuesday management guided toward a strong growth in revenue and profit in Y 2021, which does not appear out of reach since its world market is really untapped.

Ferrari stands alone at the Top of the automotive sector, and holds the title of world’s strongest luxury-premium brand.

Looking Ahead, Management under Executive Chairman and Acting CEO John Elkann will be able to meet or beat the Maranello Outfits Y 2021 guidance.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari is closed Wednesday 200 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

All technical indicators have turned Neutral. Ferrari’s stock is oversold in here, but the pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and has confirmed. Stay tuned…

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365. Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral Thursday. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 239.98.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term , the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 230/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there has been just 1 instance of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

