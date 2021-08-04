Australian Winner for Wootton Bassett

Wootton Bassett is headed to Australia for the first time this spring and the proven Group I sire proved his stripes here on Sunday siring his first Australian trained winner with a brilliant debut victory for Rapid Achiever (4m Wootton Bassett x Diavola, by Duke of Marmalade).

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, the French bred mare was favourite for the 1354m maiden at Donald and showed her rivals a clean pair of heels when galloping away to win by more than three lengths.

Purchased by renowned Australian bloodstock agent John Foote for 130,000 euros from the Arqana October Yearling Sale, Rapid Achiever runs for a syndicate of owners and looks to have her share of ability.

She is the first winner for Diavola, a half-sister by Duke of Marmalade to stakes-winner Dalkova from the family of Group I stars Daliapour, Darshaan and blue hen Darara.

In France in July he produced a stakes double at Deauville courtesy of unbeaten two year-old filly Zellie (2f Wootton Bassett x Sarai, by Nathaniel) and quality four year-old mare Speak of the Devil (4m Wootton Bassett x Moranda, by Indian Rocket).

The Andre Fabre trained Zellie was a hot favourite for the Listed Prix Roland de Chambure (1400m) and scored an easy three length victory, her third win from three starts.



Zellie is the first winner for Sarai, a placed half-sister by Nathaniel to Group I winner Speciosa and Group III winners Major Rhythm and Special Meaning.

She is the 19th stakes-winner worldwide for Wootton Bassett.

Making it a stakes double on the day for Wootton Bassett was Speak of the Devil, the Frederic Rossi trained mare scoring a short head win in the Listed Prix de la Calonne (1600m) taking her overall record to three wins from nine starts.

It was the second stakes success for Speak of the Devil, who was second in the Group I Deauville Poule d’Essai des Pouliches last year.

She is a half-sister to Group III winner Morando from Moranda, a half-sister by Indian Rocket to Group III winner Myasun and stakes-winner Matwan.

Unbeaten French Champion 2YO – The Leading Sire of 3YOs in France

“one of Europe’s most sought after stallions” Nancy Sexton, Thoroughbred Owner Breeder

His first crop numbering only 23 foals and conceived at a fee of just €6,000 included Champion 3YO ALMANZOR

His current 4YO crop (also conceived at a fee of just €6,000) has yielded 10 Stakes winners

His current 3YO crop includes Gr.1 winner INCARVILLE & Gr.2 winner CHINDIT

“It’s safe to say that Wootton Bassett’s best days as a sire are ahead of him” John Boyce, Thoroughbred Stallion Guide

Yearlings in 2020 sold for 600,000gns, €300,000, 260,000gns, €250,000, €240,000, €210,000, €200,000, 200,000gns, 200,000gns, €180,000, €180,000 etc.

His top performers include…

Almanzor – winner of the Gr.1 Irish Champion Stakes , Gr.1 Prix du Jockey Club , Gr.1 Champion Stakes , Gr.2 Prix Guillaume d’Ornano , Gr.3 Prix de Guiche & the Listed Grand Criterium de Bordeaux

– winner of the , , , , & the Wooded – winner of the Gr.1 Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp & Gr.3 Prix de Tour en Bessin

– winner of the at ParisLongchamp & Audarya – winner of the Gr.1 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf & Gr.1 Prix Jean Romanet for James Fanshawe. Runner-up in the Gr.1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes & third in the Gr.1 Prix de l’Opera

– winner of the & for James Fanshawe. Runner-up in the & third in the Incarville – winner of the Gr.1 Prix Saint-Alary for David Smaga

– winner of the for David Smaga Chindit – winner of the Gr.2 Champagne Stakes , Gr.3 Greenham Stakes & Listed Pat Eddery Stakes

– winner of the , & Tamahere – winner of the Gr.2 Sands Point Stakes for Chad Brown

– winner of the for Chad Brown The Black Album – winner of the Gr.3 Prix la Rochette , Jonathan B Schuster Memorial Stakes & Charlie Barley Stakes

– winner of the , & Wootton – winner of the Gr.3 Prix de Fontainebleau & Listed Prix Isonomy . Runner-up in the Gr.1 Jebel Hatta Stakes & third in the Gr.1 St James’s Palace Stakes

– winner of the & . Runner-up in the & third in the The Summit – winner of the Gr.3 Prix de Fontainebleau , runner-up in the Gr.1 Prix du Jockey Club & Gr.1 2,000 French Guineas

– winner of the , runner-up in the & Guildsman – winner of the Gr.3 Franklin-Simpson Stakes & Tom Ridge Stakes. Runner-up in the Gr.3 Round Tower Stakes & third in the Gr.2 Coventry Stakes

Other stakes winners include Do Re Mi Fa Sol, Amilcar, Helter Skelter, Wootton’s Colt, Waltham, Dream Works, Speak Of The Devil, Hellenistique, Packing Waltham, Zellie etc.

Completely free of Danehill blood, Wootton Bassett is a proven outcross sire that stands at a fee of $71,500 this spring