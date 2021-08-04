Bitcoin Futures Booming

CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported July 2021 market statistics, including average daily volume (ADV) of 17.1 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 7.8 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 4.8 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.1 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.1 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 735,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 538,000 contracts

Additional July product highlights compared to July 2020 include:

Overall volume grew 25% Largest-ever July monthly ADV, and highest year-over-year monthly ADV growth since March 2020

Interest Rate monthly ADV increased 96% SOFR futures ADV rose 221% Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures grew 125% Eurodollar futures and options increased 121% and 119% respectively Interest Rate options grew 104% Treasury futures rose 82% and options increased 88%

Options ADV increased 55% Copper options ADV grew 235% Equity Index options ADV rose 19% International Agricultural options ADV increased 120%

Energy ADV rose 23%, including 44% growth in options Micro WTI Crude Oil futures reached an ADV of 43,000 contracts, having traded more than 645,00 total contracts since their July 12 launch WTI futures increased 37% and options rose 81% Natural Gas options rose 16%

International volumes of 4.8M increased 19%, including 21% in Asia and 17% in EMEA

Micro Bitcoin futures reached an ADV of 17.6K, including more than 1.4 million total contracts since their May 3 launch

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 37.6% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.4% of overall Equity Index ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Treasury ADNV grew 30%, U.S. Repo ADNV increased 15% and European Repo ADNV rose by 11%

As the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world’s leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.