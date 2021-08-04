Adayar Aims for G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp

Adayar followed up his brilliant Derby win with another sensational performance in the G1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, confirming his position among the best three-year-olds of recent years.

The homebred son of Frankel became the first colt since his grandsire Galileo 20 years ago, and 14th in total, to complete the Epsom-Ascot double in the same year as he stormed to victory over established older stars Mishriff and Love.

Adayar’s main objective now will be the G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on the first Sunday in October, with a prep-race over the same course and distance in the G2 Prix Niel beforehand.

Only two colts have completed the clean sweep of the Derby, King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – Mill Reef (1971) and Lammtarra (1995), who was coincidentally trained at Moulton Paddocks by Saeed bin Suroor.

With Adayar heading for an Arc trial, Charlie Appleby’s other main contender for the autumn highlight, Irish Derby victor Hurricane Lane, will bid for more Classic glory in the St Leger at Doncaster before his potential Longchamp bid.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Essential Quality will also be looking to back up a thrilling Classic victory as he makes his first appearance since the Belmont Stakes in the G2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga this Saturday. The nine-furlong contest is the traditional warm-up for the G1 Travers Stakes at the same course in late-August.

Glorious Goodwood provides the main action in Europe this week, with Space Blues going for a second victory in the G2 Lennox Stakes, a race that also features this season’s Jersey Stakes winner Creative Force.

Three-year-olds Yibir, La Barrosa and One Ruler also hold Group entries at the meeting along with Dubai World Cup Carnival graduates Star Safari and Passion And Glory.