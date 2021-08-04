Inglis Digital Auctions Continue Success

The final Inglis Digital Auction of the 2020/21 season has been topped by 4YO mare Egyptian Missile (Smart Missile), who is set for a Written Tycoon cover.

A three-quarter sister to Hong Kong G1 sprinter Strathmore and a half sister to multiple Stakes winner Egyptian Symbol, Egyptian Missile was offered by Bjorn Baker Racing as a racing and breeding proposition and was purchased by Cunningham Thoroughbreds in conjunction with Clarke Bloodstock for $230,000.

“She’s going to visit Written Tycoon this coming season and will then head up to Ridgmont Farm in Scone,” Mitchell Cunningham said.

“She obviously showed a lot of ability early on, running behind Libertini first up in the Listed Woodlands Stakes as a 2YO.

“It’s a progressive family and one full of quality fillies, there’s her three-quarter sister Cellsabeel, while Egyptian Symbol has an I Am Invincible colt on the ground and is back in foal to him again.

“Plus her own dam Our Egyptian Raine was no slouch, being a G1 winner and G1 placed 10 times!

“I think this is my first purchase on Inglis Digital, although I’ve had a few cracks this year, it’s a good time to be selling.

“It was some bidding war, I had a meeting at 2.45pm but I had to miss it as I got caught up with the auction!”

Egyptian Missile was one of six lots to sell for $100,000 or more today, bringing the overall tally to 134 since 2018.

Racing prospects remain hugely popular for buyers at home and abroad through Inglis Digital.

To date, over 2040 races have been won by Inglis Digital graduates in Australia so far this season, including eight-time winner Brad and six-time winners Supposedly Wicked, Highly Decorated, Classy Rebel and Master of the Turf.

Last weekend, Simon Fubuki – a $30,000 graduate of the May 2020 sale – took his earnings in Macau past the A$315,000 mark when claiming the Listed Macau Derby.

Dual G3 winner Holyfield (I Am Invincible) was purchased by Annabel Neasham for $180,000, while Australian Bloodstock secured Metro winner Acrophobic (Dissident) for $160,000 and will send him to Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan.

“These city grade to low level Stakes horses are impossible to buy but it’s a good price for a rising 4YO of his ability,” Australian Bloodstock’s Luke Murrell said.

“But we are going to give him a good break and look to target the Queensland races with him initially and I think in time he will be the perfect country cups horse.

“He is sound and tries hard and can race on speed and Cody Morgan has an excellent strike rate with these types in the past.

“We will find some owners and have some fun with him!”

The July (Late) Online Sale concluded with a gross of $3.45 million, which ensured the platform’s overall turnover surpassed the $140 million mark.

To view all results or make an offer on a passed in lot, CLICK HERE.

Entries for the August (Early) Online Sale will close at midnight on Wednesday, August 4.

To enter a horse, CLICK HERE.