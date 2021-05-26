Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Higher

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Hong Kong shares end at near 4-wk high as inflation woes ease on dovish Fed
China shares end at 3-month high as inflation concerns ease
Japan shares eke out small gains but Key resistances still in place
Australia shares cap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 26 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|168.39
|+0.14
|+0.08%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|349.00
|+2.49
|+0.72%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:41am EDT
|1,839.56
|+9.01
|+0.49%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,642.19
|+88.21
|+0.31%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|29,166.01
|+255.15
|+0.88%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:32am EDT
|7,331.60
|-17.50
|-0.24%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,168.43
|-2.89
|-0.09%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|25 May 2021
|1,568.58
|+16.73
|+1.08%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|25 May 2021
|5,815.84
|+52.21
|+0.91%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,341.24
|+144.53
|+2.33%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,593.36
|+12.02
|+0.34%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:57am EDT
|51,040.35
|+402.82
|+0.80%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|25 May 2021
|1,577.82
|+6.00
|+0.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|25 May 2021
|459.75
|+2.33
|+0.51%
