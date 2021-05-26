17.5 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Higher

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong shares end at near 4-wk high as inflation woes ease on dovish Fed

China shares end at 3-month high as inflation concerns ease

Japan shares eke out small gains but Key resistances still in place

Australia shares cap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT168.39+0.14+0.08%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT349.00+2.49+0.72%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:41am EDT1,839.56+9.01+0.49%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,642.19+88.21+0.31%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT29,166.01+255.15+0.88%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:32am EDT7,331.60-17.50-0.24%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,168.43-2.89-0.09%
.SETISET Composite Index25 May 20211,568.58+16.73+1.08%
.JKSEJakarta Composite25 May 20215,815.84+52.21+0.91%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,341.24+144.53+2.33%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,593.36+12.02+0.34%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:57am EDT51,040.35+402.82+0.80%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI25 May 20211,577.82+6.00+0.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index25 May 2021459.75+2.33+0.51%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

US Dollar Steady at 5-month Lows in Early London Trading
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

