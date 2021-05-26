Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Higher

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong shares end at near 4-wk high as inflation woes ease on dovish Fed

China shares end at 3-month high as inflation concerns ease

Japan shares eke out small gains but Key resistances still in place

Australia shares cap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 168.39 +0.14 +0.08% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 349.00 +2.49 +0.72% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:41am EDT 1,839.56 +9.01 +0.49% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,642.19 +88.21 +0.31% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 29,166.01 +255.15 +0.88% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:32am EDT 7,331.60 -17.50 -0.24% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,168.43 -2.89 -0.09% .SETI SET Composite Index 25 May 2021 1,568.58 +16.73 +1.08% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 25 May 2021 5,815.84 +52.21 +0.91% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,341.24 +144.53 +2.33% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,593.36 +12.02 +0.34% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:57am EDT 51,040.35 +402.82 +0.80% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 25 May 2021 1,577.82 +6.00 +0.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 25 May 2021 459.75 +2.33 +0.51%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!