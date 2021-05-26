Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wedesday, 26 May, as follows:

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE): Mizuho started coverage of the technology leader with a Buy rating and a massive 600 price target. The posted consensus target is at 569.25.

Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC): MKM Partners upgraded the marijuana company’s stock to Buy from Neutral. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 13.83 – 56.50. Consensus target: N/A.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR): Stifel stated coverage of the cybersecurity leader with a Buy rating and a 160 price target. The consensus price objective is at 174.44.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW): Stifel resumed coverage of the cybersecurity giant with a Buy rating and a 455 price target. The consensus target is at 444.87.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT): this retailer is tailored for the largest consuming generation, millennials, with unmatched omnichannel solutions. The stock is trading at 225.50 pre-market in NY and has a consensus price target of 243.72.

