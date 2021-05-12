10.8 C
Asia-Pacific Markets, Most Finished in the Red

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Australian shares fell Wednesday, dragged down by financials and miners, as global investors fretted over whether a potential spike in US inflation could force the Fed to raise rates earlier than planned.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.7% to 7,044.9, settling lower for the 2nd session running. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6% to 12,564.2.

Japanese stocks ended lower Wednesday, tracking an extended sell-off in Asian shares, as investors refrained from placing big bets amid the Bank of Japan’s absence in supporting the market despite a sharp drop in the previous session.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.91% to 28,147.51. The broader TOPIX lost 1.47% to 1,877.95.

China and Hong Kong shares slipped Wednesday, dragged down by real estate firms after Beijing held a meeting on property tax to curb rampant speculation in the housing market, although tech stocks rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.01% to 3,441.42 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.2% to 10,452.06, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.37% to 27,910.60.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:33am EDT164.68-2.35-1.41%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:33am EDT340.04+4.05+1.21%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:33am EDT1,772.56-8.53-0.48%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,147.51-461.08-1.61%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:49am EDT28,117.19+103.38+0.37%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:17am EDT7,281.10-50.50-0.69%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,161.66-47.77-1.49%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,565.56-13.37-0.85%
.JKSEJakarta Composite11 May 20215,938.35-37.44-0.63%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,236.40-90.43-1.43%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:46am EDT3,463.85+22.00+0.64%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:49am EDT48,805.72-356.09-0.72%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:50am EDT1,582.52+4.88+0.31%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index10 May 2021417.40-1.08-0.26%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

