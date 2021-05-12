Asia-Pacific Markets, Most Finished in the Red

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Australian shares fell Wednesday, dragged down by financials and miners, as global investors fretted over whether a potential spike in US inflation could force the Fed to raise rates earlier than planned.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.7% to 7,044.9, settling lower for the 2nd session running. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6% to 12,564.2.
Japanese stocks ended lower Wednesday, tracking an extended sell-off in Asian shares, as investors refrained from placing big bets amid the Bank of Japan’s absence in supporting the market despite a sharp drop in the previous session.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.91% to 28,147.51. The broader TOPIX lost 1.47% to 1,877.95.
China and Hong Kong shares slipped Wednesday, dragged down by real estate firms after Beijing held a meeting on property tax to curb rampant speculation in the housing market, although tech stocks rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.01% to 3,441.42 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%.
Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.2% to 10,452.06, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.37% to 27,910.60.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:33am EDT
|164.68
|-2.35
|-1.41%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:33am EDT
|340.04
|+4.05
|+1.21%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:33am EDT
|1,772.56
|-8.53
|-0.48%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,147.51
|-461.08
|-1.61%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|2:49am EDT
|28,117.19
|+103.38
|+0.37%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:17am EDT
|7,281.10
|-50.50
|-0.69%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,161.66
|-47.77
|-1.49%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,565.56
|-13.37
|-0.85%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|11 May 2021
|5,938.35
|-37.44
|-0.63%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,236.40
|-90.43
|-1.43%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:46am EDT
|3,463.85
|+22.00
|+0.64%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:49am EDT
|48,805.72
|-356.09
|-0.72%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|2:50am EDT
|1,582.52
|+4.88
|+0.31%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|10 May 2021
|417.40
|-1.08
|-0.26%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!