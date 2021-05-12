Asia-Pacific Markets, Most Finished in the Red

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Australian shares fell Wednesday, dragged down by financials and miners, as global investors fretted over whether a potential spike in US inflation could force the Fed to raise rates earlier than planned.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.7% to 7,044.9, settling lower for the 2nd session running. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6% to 12,564.2.

Japanese stocks ended lower Wednesday, tracking an extended sell-off in Asian shares, as investors refrained from placing big bets amid the Bank of Japan’s absence in supporting the market despite a sharp drop in the previous session.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.91% to 28,147.51. The broader TOPIX lost 1.47% to 1,877.95.

China and Hong Kong shares slipped Wednesday, dragged down by real estate firms after Beijing held a meeting on property tax to curb rampant speculation in the housing market, although tech stocks rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.01% to 3,441.42 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.2% to 10,452.06, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.37% to 27,910.60.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:33am EDT 164.68 -2.35 -1.41% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:33am EDT 340.04 +4.05 +1.21% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:33am EDT 1,772.56 -8.53 -0.48% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,147.51 -461.08 -1.61% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:49am EDT 28,117.19 +103.38 +0.37% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:17am EDT 7,281.10 -50.50 -0.69% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,161.66 -47.77 -1.49% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,565.56 -13.37 -0.85% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 11 May 2021 5,938.35 -37.44 -0.63% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,236.40 -90.43 -1.43% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:46am EDT 3,463.85 +22.00 +0.64% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:49am EDT 48,805.72 -356.09 -0.72% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:50am EDT 1,582.52 +4.88 +0.31% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 10 May 2021 417.40 -1.08 -0.26%

