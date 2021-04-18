Destined to be one of North America’s most sought-after travel experiences for creating lifelong memories, Ancient Lore Village has opened for reservations. The uniquely themed village is nestled on a hidden 67-acre swath of rolling hills that offers panoramic views of the Smoky Mountains. This one-of-a-kind experience features a 40-foot waterfall, luxuriously appointed underground homes, world class cuisine, customized group packages, and exclusive privacy. When guests rent the village for business retreats, weddings, family gatherings or special occasions, they have exclusive use of the entire property, overnight accommodations for 22 guests, and a team of villagers ready to deliver outstanding guest service.

A view of the village dwellings at Ancient Lore Village in East Tennessee – a new experience in hospitality set in a fantasy world.

Developed by Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd, Ancient Lore Village was inspired by his book, Bokee’s Trek, in which he created a world where characters from different backgrounds set aside their prejudices and hatred for one another and instead, chose to celebrate their differences and live together in a place where only genuine goodness exists – a place called Ancient Lore Village.

“Our intimate, one-of-a-kind experience is designed entirely around focusing on gathering together and communicating in an environment free from all the distractions of today’s world,” commented Boyd. “Our goal is to immerse our guests in the splendor of a simpler time while enjoying all the luxuries of a five-star resort.”

Unique Experiences

Ancient Lore Village has been designed with a creative eye for imaginative luxury, joyful communion, and memory-rich experiences. Each of the eight themed guest homes is individually decorated to capture the essence of the character it was built for. One of the hardest choices that guests will have is choosing whether they want to stay in the Fairy Cottage with its glittering fireplace and whimsical décor or the Gremlin Den with its mystical moose mural and adjoining rooms or the Waterfall Villa with its birch forest and separate living room. Rest assured, all of the village homes boast a cozy wood-burning fireplace, the signature sleep experience and a fully provisioned wet bar with refreshments and gourmet snacks, so whatever your choice, your experience will be amazing.

Village activities offer guests a choice of relaxation or activity. Hike the trails to Pinnacle Point, enjoy the sunset and refreshments at The Boulders on top of Boyd Hollow Falls, indulge in gourmet dinners with your own personal chef at the Tree Elf Nest Patio, unwind at the Yeti Cave with a favorite beverage, and gather around the Village Fire pit to share stories of the day’s adventures.

To offer complete privacy, the village is rented to only one group at a time. For those not planning events but wishing to experience Ancient Lore Village, they offer Signature Events ranging from wine tasting weekends to a night with Knoxville Opera or even a family friendly cookout and tour.

To deliver a truly five-star experience, Ancient Lore Village has assembled a highly experienced management team with an impressive history of delivering world-class operations and culinary service. As former senior vice president of Great Wolf, Melissa Blettner has been appointed as Ancient Lore Village’s CEO and general manager. Previously the private chef to Sir Richard Branson, executive chef Simon Hall, will head the culinary staff and operations while Olivia McGhee will lead operations, human resources, and the financial team.

The new event venue can accommodate up to 250 guests for a single day event. Each event is uniquely tailored to each party’s desires. Located in Knoxville Tennessee, just minutes from downtown and Knoxville’s public and private airports, guests will enjoy hours of fun hiking the miles of trails, taking in a breath-taking waterfall, and endless gorgeous views of The Smoky Mountains. With meeting spaces, lounge areas, and panoramic views, this one-of-a-kind place is all yours. Visit Ancient Lore Village at www.ancientlorevillage.com or by calling 865.200.2434.