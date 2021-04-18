Karma 2021 GS-6 Luxury Sedan

Southern California-based automaker Karma Automotive today announced the creation of three custom GS-6 vehicle variants with unique tactile branding themes and performance upgrades to commemorate the initial production run of its 2021 GS-6 extended range electric vehicle.

California Design Theme

These GS-6 sedans pay homage to the state of California, where Karma’s vehicles are designed and produced. The customized vehicles highlight Karma’s new brand positioning and pricing model – one that will provide personalized vehicle options as the company expands its lineup to include the GS-6 Series, the Revero GT® and future product offerings yet to be announced.

Each 2021 GS-6 Special Edition vehicle was designed by Karma’s design staff in Irvine, California and assembled at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) – the company’s production facility in Moreno Valley. Each special edition sedan features a combination of custom badging and color combinations from the Karma Design staff.

Performance Modifications

The special edition vehicles will also have various performance modifications which will enhance the driving experience. Upgraded motors with higher copper content used to increase the amperage will work to boost the top speed to an electronically-limited 135 miles per hour and decrease their 0-60 times to sub-four seconds. Torque vectoring is employed to selectively redistribute power to the wheels providing optimal hold, making for a fast and effectively balanced system. The vehicle’s advanced user interface/ user experience (UI/UX) system integrates special “Launch” and “Track” modes to sharpen the vehicle’s handling dynamics. The system monitors and displays the driver’s performance statistics and diagnostics via digital gauge clusters and images for immediate feedback.

“These special edition vehicles are a great way to kick off sales for our new GS-6 lineup,” says Karma’s VP of Sales and Customer Experience, Joost de Vries. “Each color expresses the vibrance of the California lifestyle where they were created, and the performance modifications encourages driver interaction for a heightened sensory experience.”

The custom 2021 GS-6 special editions are available for sale at select dealers.

KARMA GS-6 SPECIAL EDITION’S SPECIFICATION DETAILS

CALIFORNIA RIVIERA LA SUN YOSEMITE GROVE Exterior Paint One-off, Karma Riviera Blue One-off, Karma Hollywood White On-off, Karma Yosemite Green Wheels 22″ Forged Spur Refinished in Metallic Lunar Grey 22″ Dune Twist Midnight Chrome HRE S200H High Gloss Black Brake Calipers Riviera Blue Burnt Orange Yellow Interior Color Palette “Ventura” Grey with Blue & Brown Accents “Pebble Beach” Grey with Brown Accents “Imperial Dune” Brown with Dark Brown Accents Exterior Trim Black Out Package Black Out Package Black Out Package Interior Trim Custom Forged Carbon Fiber Custom Open Pore Flat Cut Red Elm Wood Custom Flat Cut, Open Pore Lace Oak Wood

ABOUT KARMA AUTOMOTIVE

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with an assembly plant located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma’s flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal’s 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma’s goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which include both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

