Americans must Pay Attention and Question Mr. Biden’s Acts

The Big Why Qs about Mr. Biden’s acts are coming to the frontline and fast.

Why?

Because The People have fond memories of what happened over the last 4 yrs. They know how the economy skyrocketed because of President Trump’s policies, how he removing all of the burdensome regulations, letting people spend their own money, and determine their own way.

Those are the policies that had a very fast effect on Making America Great Again after 8yrs of the prior administration.

In my discussion with friend, colleague and economist Bruce WD Barren Friday evening we noted that throughout history some people believed that a true Utopia is a place where they give government full power over them from cradle to grave to take care of you, in return they give the government their freedom. And that where ever it was tried it never worked.

When our Republic was created, it was created to be a place where for individual freedoms. Where The People could live their lives the way they wanted to, where they could believe what they wanted, where they had religious freedom, all of that as long as those rights did not negatively impact the next person’s rights.

Now, within just 2 day of this new Democrat administration, Mr. Biden we see him trying to undo much of The Trump Administration’s America First work by executive order and ask Why?

Mr. Biden called for unity but acted divisively, Why?

His policy moves and proposed moves have not reflected a bipartisan approach. He floated an immigration plan that had no support from Republicans, plus his moves on climate change and energy set out to kill jobs and did.

His aid/relief/stimulus package, which he claims he will enact immediately has not draw Republican support and is likely to be done through the long process of budget reconciliation.

We asked Why a lot of good things will be torn apart and we hope The People are paying close attention. Why? because there are distinct philosophies on how America should be run; Capitalism and the utopian Progressive Marxist Socialism.

Americans want a strong leader, 1 which champions US power and influence abroad, 1 who has the ability to bring the nation together, repair its infrastructure, healthcare and education systems, and restore public trust in democratic elections.

Given all of that, the Big Q is where will Mr. Biden focus his limited time and attention?

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!