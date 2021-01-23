The US Senate has No Power to Try and Convict a Private Citizen, Period!

By on

The US Senate has No Power to Try and Convict a Private Citizen, Period!

#DonaldTrump #Constitution #impeach #Senate #politics #theater

The framers of the Constitution did not intended for a former President to be placed on trial. The USA is not a Republic that recriminates against people who have been defeated for office, unlike other countries in the world.

Partisans who use the cover of scholarship to come to the conclusion they want to on partisan grounds are off center. What they do is 1st come to their conclusions based on partisan considerations, and then hide behind their skewed scholarship to try to come up with arguments that will justify their political conclusions.

The People should not take them seriously.

They can go through the motions. It is political theater. The reason I am not participating in this directly is I am neither a politician nor an actor. And so there is no role for me, as a real lawyer, as there was in the 1st impeachment,” declared connotational law expert Alan Dershowitz. Adding, “…any action will be null and void and should be ignored.

Notably, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said Friday, he will not preside over the 8 February scheduled trial of Donald Trump, a private citizen.

Tune out the Noise!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  #constitution, #DonaldTrump, #im, #impeach, #impeachm, #impeachment, #politics, #PresidentTrump, #Senate, #theater

The US Senate has No Power to Try and Convict a Private Citizen, Period! added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Fallout has been Fast After the Capitol Building Terrorist Attack Wednesday
  2. The Progressive Left, Elites and RINO’s Pushed Him Out, But Donald Trump says “America, I am not going away”