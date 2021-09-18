#Concorso #historic #cars

We are currently yearning above all for the days from 1st to 3rd October 2021. That is when we will meet up in Cernobbio for this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. No event worldwide offers more tradition, quality and class than this beauty contest of Historic Cars in the grounds of the legendary Grand Hotel on the shores of Lake Como.

The Selecting Committee has chosen some 50 incomparable classics from a large number of applicants.

The designs cover a span of 8ht decades and each one of them represents boundless passion and wonderful skill. Their diversity makes them unique and they initially create an impact as individual entities.

A direct comparison is frequently challenging but their allocation to eight classes with trenchantly selected titles offers outstanding support in that endeavour. This focus gives an additional edge to the perspectives on the most exciting thematic topics in this year’s competition.

The classes offer the opportunity to harmonize impressive technical and aesthetic concepts, enabling these to be compared directly in their effect.

We would like to introduce you to the great diversity of the automobiles with an advance insight into the different classes.

The eight topics open up intriguingly different eras of classic automobile artistry, and they are complemented by the latest Salon Stars – the visionary Concept Cars. These automobiles are showcased comparatively in this way exclusively at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Read for yourself and find out just how unique this show will be.

